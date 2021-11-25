MYSTIC — Poet Mahogany L. Browne, the founder of the diverse lit initiative and Woke Baby Book Fair, will be the next "Featured Voice" at the Arts Café Mystic.
Browne, who has received fellowships from Agnes Gund, Air Serenbe, Cave Canem, Poets House, Mellon Research and Rauschenberg, is also the executive director of JustMedia, a media literacy initiative designed to support the groundwork of criminal justice leaders and community members. She is the author of such recent works as "Chlorine Sky, Woke: A Young Poets Call to Justice," "Woke Baby" and "Black Girl Magic." Her latest poetry collection is "I Remember Death By Its Proximity to What I Love," a book-length poem responding to the impact of mass incarceration on women and children. She is based in Brooklyn and is the first-ever poet-in-residence at the Lincoln Center.
The "Opening Voice" for the program will be Jen Lighty and music will be performed by Dr. Westchesterson. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15, $5 for students. More information is available at theartscafemystic.org.
—Nancy Burns-Fusaro
