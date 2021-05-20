MYSTIC — The Arts Café Mystic will return Sunday — much to the joy of artistic director Lisa Starr — with an outside program that has always been dear to Starr's heart.
"It's the 'Youth Will Be Served' program," Starr said Tuesday afternoon as she discussed the cafe's upcoming season, "and our featured poet is Rhonda Ward."
The "Youth Will Be Served" event is a program that honors student poets laureate from nine area high schools and this year will be sponsored this year by Connecticut Poet Laureate Margaret Gibson's Green Poetry Project, Starr said.
Starr, the former Rhode Island poet laureate, said she's thrilled with this year's guest poets and musicians and with Sunday's program with Ward.
Ward served as poet laureate for the City of New London from 2017 until last April, when she passed the torch to the city’s second poet laureate in April. A Dayton, Ohio, native, Ward grew up across the street from the home of the poet Paul Lawrence Dunbar and began reciting his poems as an 8-year-old. She has organized poetry readings in the southeastern Connecticut region for nearly 20 years now and co-hosts the annual Langston Hughes Community Poetry Reading at the Mystic Museum of Art, which will celebrate 14 years in 2022.
Her poems have appeared in print and online, most recently in the environmental anthology "Waking Up to the Earth: Connecticut Poets in a Time of Global Climate Crisis," which was edited by Connecticut Poet Laureate Margaret Gibson; "Connecticut Woodlands," "Cape Cod Quarterly," and online at the Academy of American Poets’ Poem-A-Day Project.
Ward has served on the board of directors for the Writers Block Ink and Soul Mountain Retreat, has collaborated with visual artists on numerous projects including "3 Steps Forward, 2 Steps Back," which addresses systemic racism and was exhibited in April in Vero Beach, Fla., last April.
Sunday's musical guest will be Seraina, a singer/songwriter who has recently signed to the Singer’s Company, a music publisher partnered with Universal Music Group.
All of the café's upcoming events will be held outdoors on the patio behind the Mystic Museum of Art, and all precautions will be taken to maintain the health and safety of everyone present. The next event will take place on June 20 with "Margaret Gibson and Friends," who will celebrate the newly published "Waking Up To The Earth," an anthology of poems by Connecticut poets celebrating and exploring the natural world. On July 11, poet and novelist Colin Channer will be the featured guest.
"We're going to have a really cool gospel choir from Pawtucket paired with Colin's reading in July," said Starr. "They're called Mixed Magic and they are amazing."
Founded in 2000 by Ricardo and Bernadet Pitts-Wiley, Mixed Magic has worked for the last 19 years to bring diverse stories to the stage through music and song and have earned a stellar reputation throughout the region, Starr said.
Starr, who, pre-pandemic, held monthly poetry readings at Savoy Bookshop and Café, said she is pondering some surprise outdoor poetry events this season.
"Now that we are re-emerging, I am urging folks to keep their eyes open," she said with a laugh.
For more information about Sunday's program and the guests, visit theartscafemystic.org.
