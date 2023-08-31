WESTERLY — The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will dedicate the west wing of its gallery to peace-themed works of art during September for the monthly show featuring the works of Liz Goor and R. Douglas Rice and simply named "Peace."
The show will honor the day — Sept. 21 — the United Nations has designated as an International Day of Peace, calling for 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.
As part of the show, visitors will be asked to vote for their favorites and, due to the generosity of Frank Thacker of Westerly, and the sponsorship of the Westerly-Pawcatuck International City of Peace organization, 10 artists will receive cash prizes for their contributions.
For featured artist Goor, painting in oils has been her way of expression, according to Lois Lawrence, the artist in charge of publicity for the show. For years, Goor painted solely in a representational style, Lawrence said, and landscapes and still-lifes were her main subjects.
Recently, however, for reasons she admits she doesn't fully understand, she has “become obsessed by abstract expressionism,” finding “abstract work freeing.” According to Goor, “It is not merely throwing paint at a canvas, but, instead, a process of finding just the right colors and forms to create a work of self-expression.”
Painter and sculptor Rice will be presenting a number of works from a series of oil paintings he calls, "James Merrill House Fellows Sitting in my Leather Chair." The James Merrill House in Stonington sponsors writers in residence each year and Rice, through his wife's work with the organization, considers himself lucky to have had access to most of them. Rice shared that much of the pleasure of this endeavor derives from conversations he has with the sitters about their lives and work.
Through both his sculpture and paintings, the artist strives to pay homage to the plight of Ukrainians defending their country against the war waged against it by Russia — essential if the world is to further the cause of peace.
The gallery will be filled with a show of new work by more than 50 members in a variety of mediums including paintings, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, photography, fabric art and glass.
The show will run through Oct. 1, with an opening reception on Friday, Sept. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the gallery.
Also during the month of September, the Community Gallery at the cooperative will feature guest presenter the Sacred Art Institute of Enders Island, with a show titled "For His Greater Glory." The exhibit will feature themes and images, signs and symbols that take the viewer through the Gospels and beyond.
The gallery is located at 14 Railroad Ave. and is open Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
— Sun staff
