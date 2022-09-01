WESTERLY — The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will celebrate peace and color this month with a number of events scheduled to take place at their home inside the Westerly Train Station.
The monthlong celebration of "September as Peace Month" will kick off Friday during the opening reception for the September show — "Local Color — Peace" — when a new "Peace Pole" will be also be unveiled.
The "Peace Pole" is part of the gallery's joint collaboration with the Greater Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group, an organization whose mission is "to provide programs, workshops, and activities that teach nonviolence as a way of life, how to resolve conflicts peacefully, how to care for the environment, and how to treat all beings with respect," according to artist Lois Lawrence, a member of the gallery's Publicity Committee.
The September show, "Local Color — Peace," will feature the work of watercolorist Donna Mazzone and pastel artist Jessica Turgoose, Lawrence said in a statement about the exhibit.
The two featured artists will be joined in the exhibit by most of the gallery’s other 50 members sharing a variety of two- and and three-dimensional mediums including painting, drawing, woodworking, glass, pottery, jewelry, fabric and more, she said, much of it inspired by local scenes.
Mazzone, a plein air watercolorist, calls her September display “Artist’s Journey.” Lawrence said "Mazzone immerses herself in the environment during her process which, she says, always brings her a sense of peace."
Her paintings for the show include images of from Rhode Island, Maine and Arizona, and florals from her own garden, Lawrence said, noting that Mazzone "reminds us that plein air painting allows only a limited window of time to capture the moment of inspiration."
In an effort to keep her works "fresh and faithful to her original impressions," Lawrence added, she sometimes adds pastels over the watercolor image.
Turgoose, who has has been creating art for half a century, "is fascinated by the hidden colors that exist within every subject she paints and in the light and shadows, hiding a kaleidoscope of colors," Lawrence said. "Her goal is to help the viewer see these colors and to open their sensibilities to their existence.
"She strives, through her painting, to reveal the essence, the light, and the personality and soul in every subject she paints," said Lawrence. "Figure painting is her first love, but she is also inspired by landscapes and the reflections in water."
Meanwhile, in the gallery's West Wing, artists will celebrate peace by paying "homage to the theme of peace throughout the month," Lawrence said, especially since Sept. 21 is recognized internationally as Peace Day and since the greater Westerly-Pawcatuck area has been officially recognized as an International City of Peace.
Friday's peace event will be hosted by gallery president, Arlene Piacquadio, and Frank Thacker, a local peace activist with the peace and justice group and a generous supporter of the gallery.
Peace poles, which originated in Japan more than 50 years ago, are an iconic symbol carrying the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth.” Visitors to the gallery will be invited to vote on their favorite peace-themed work of art and a number of gallery artists will receive cash awards based on their votes thanks to a generous gift from Thacker.
