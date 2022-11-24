WESTERLY — The December show at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, titled "Silver and Snow," will truly be a reflection of the season, according to artist Madeline Beaudry.
Quoting Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, Beaudry said, "We shall find peace. We shall hear angels, we shall see the sky sparkling with diamonds."
The show, which opens Nov. 30 and will run through Dec. 23, will also be open during the 25th annual Westerly Holiday Stroll and Luminaria, Beaudry said via email, "when, as the winter solstice approaches, the towns of Westerly and Pawcatuck will light the way for holiday revelers."
The public is invited to enjoy an assortment of festive libations while they browse the gallery for the perfect gift during the annual stroll, Beaudry added, noting that "as evening falls, walkways, windows, shops, restaurants and of course, galleries will be aglow with holiday cheer" as cooperative gallery members celebrate the opening of their December show.
"This holiday season artists will fill the gallery with original paintings, sketches, jewelry, pottery, fiber, wood art and sculpture," she said. "This season, visitors are also invited to take a stroll through the gallery shop that artist-elves have packed with hand-crafted treasures, making it easy and affordable to share the gift of art.
"Shopping locally is a way to give meaningful gifts and support local artists and entrepreneurs," Beaudry added.
The gallery will also continue its tradition of "encouraging life-long artistic expression" by collecting art supplies for the Jonnycake Center, Beaudry said. Visitors are invited to bring donations to the gallery throughout the month.
"Paint, pencils, brushes, paper, anything that can be used to stimulate the creative muse in a budding artist of any age is welcome," she said.
The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly is a nonprofit organization located at 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly. The Gallery is open Sunday through Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 401-596-2221 or visit www.westerlyarts.com for information about shows and artists.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
