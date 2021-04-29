WESTERLY — The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly returns to in-person exhibits and expanded hours this month with a show called "Creating Joy — Connections to Earth and Spirit."
Artist Lois Lawrence, a member of the gallery's Publicity Committee, said the gallery will "celebrate the season and the liberation it brings" with the new show, which features the work of artist Arlene Piacquadio.
"In any year, spring may be the time we focus most closely on the gifts of the earth," said Lawrence in a statement. "It is the season of renewal and growth ... when the willows’ branches turn to gold, and gray trees are touched with halos of magenta buds."
"Never has this been more moving than in the heart of the spring 2021 as we emerge, courtesy of science and Mother Nature, from our long season of confinement," she added.
Piacquadio, a former New Yorker, is inspired by the natural beauty of Rhode Island, said Lawrence. During her career as an artist, her mediums have included pottery, jewelry, oil painting and recently, encaustic — a medium that uses a mixture of beeswax and resin.
Encaustic painting dates back over 2,000 years Lawrence explained, and is still relevant and exciting today. "The material is very much alive," said Piacquadio, "like an organic skin."
"It can hold color in a pure, luminous tone revealing a subtlety rarely found in artificially manufactured materials," she added.
"The delicate beauty of nature is evident in Piacquadio's works," Lawrence said. "One example which will be on display in May is entitled 'Ghost Leaves' and depicts foliage beginning to emerge fully-formed from an ethereal yet textured background of deep blues and grays."
Piacquadio, who studied art at Ohio University, Marymount College, The New School, and Rhode Island School of Design, has been an exhibitor at the International Encaustics Conference in Provincetown since 2015. She has also developed new encaustic techniques, including monotypes, powdered pigments, graphite and burning shellac.
Piacquadio’s work is mostly "lyrical abstraction," said Lawrence, a movement that began in the late 1960s and '70s following the challenge of minimalism and conceptual art. Although she began with abstract painting, she began to use the primacy of line and color in work that incorporates principles of design rather than a visual representation.
The gallery's roughly 50 other elected artists will also participate in the May show with a variety of two- and three-dimensional pieces while also exploring the May show’s theme.
Lawrence said while the annual juried Regional Art Show has been canceled for 2021 due to the pandemic, the gallery plans to revive the show in 2022.
The gallery, located at 14 Railroad Ave., is open Thursdays from 1-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 during open hours, or visit the gallery’s Facebook page or website, www.westerlyarts.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
