WESTERLY — The August show at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, "30 Years of Art & Community,” will feature artists Melissa Verdier and Rick Petrocelli with special guests Justin Chen and Sienna Fusaro, the Art it Forward scholarship winners.
An opening reception is scheduled for Aug. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. to showcase the artists, celebrate the gallery's 30-year anniversary and introduce the scholarship winners.
Gallery co-founder and sculptor Serena Bates awarded the first Corrine Hansen Taylor Art it Forward scholarships to Chen and Fusaro, both recent graduates of Westerly High School. Bates created the Continuum Arts Foundation as a way to honor her friend Corrine Hansen Taylor, who was one of her patrons. Bates said Hansen had a major impact on her life as an artist. Both students plan to pursue an education connected to the arts and will be showing examples of their work.
Since 1992 — when several artists came together and decided to create a cooperative gallery — the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly has grown to become a vibrant part of the Westerly community. Just as the founding artists had planned, the gallery exhibits a new show each month, and art-lovers gather to enjoy the show, and each other, at the popular "First Friday Opening Receptions."
Verdier, whose oil paintings have mainly featured landscapes, waterscapes, and places where she's traveled or lived, said in a statement that she “was fortunate to enjoy art at a very young age while observing her father working in oils."
Her father may have been a writer by trade, she said, but he was "an artist at heart.”
Their many museum visits encouraged her creative side and gave her an opportunity to discover her own style, she said. After graduating from Briarcliff College and earning a master’s degree at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, she continued her fine art training by taking classes doing studio work and independent studies in watercolor, printmaking and pastel. A teacher, she is known for her use of analogous colors, which creates a calming and painterly effect. Several of her Rhode Island and Connecticut coastline paintings are included in the August exhibit.
Petrocelli, who paints figurative, landscape, still life and portraits in oils, said he paints in oils combining old master techniques with lessons from impressionist and expressionist uses of color and varied paint handling.
"I strive for harmony between modeled refinement and direct application of color, which, I hope, enhances the emotional themes of my work and leads the eye on a journey through the picture," he said in a statement.
Petrocelli, a member of the Portrait Society of America, will be exhibiting several oil paintings in a series entitled “New Saints.” The paintings in the series, he said, "are dedicated to immigrants past and present, who bring vibrant, life affirming energy, talent and hope to our community."
Roughly 50 elected artists will also participate in the August show with a wide collection of art that includes a large selection of oils, watercolors, acrylics, multimedia, mobiles, photographs, pottery, handcrafted jewelry, woodwork, fiber arts, glass, sculpture and more.
Members of the gallery are also holding their "Art Heist" on Saturday at the Westerly Armory. A range of tickets are available from $30 to $175 are on sale at the gallery.
Gallery visitors are also invited to check out new items in the ACGOW Gallery Shop, located in the west wing. The shop features an array of small, affordable works, including framed and unframed prints, cards, candles, miniature paintings, bookmarks, colorful coasters, wine glasses and fine collectibles.
Updates can be found on the Gallery’s website, www.westerlyarts.com. For more information, call 401-596-2221, visit the gallery's Facebook site or catch it on Instagram @westerlyarts.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
