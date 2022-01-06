WESTERLY — The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly kicks off its 30th anniversary year with a new show featuring the works of pop portrait artist Jillian Lauren.
Titled "Culture, Community, Connections," the show will also include works from many of the gallery’s 50 other members in a variety of two-dimensional and three-dimensional mediums including painting, drawing, woodworking, glass, pottery, jewelry and fabric and more, according to artist Lois Lawrence.
Many of the pieces were inspired by local scenes, Lawrence said.
Each of Lauren's portraits, she added, is produced using a combination of acrylic paint, pearlized mediums and a layering technique, which creates "a dazzling 3-D effect," with the power to "manifest a unique experience based on the position of the viewer."
"Her idea is to create a multi-faceted collaborative experience with her audience," Lawrence said in a statement. Through the use of color shifting and shine, Lauren creates a veil for her subjects, asking the viewer to pull back that veil and understand the subject in his or her own way, thus replicating the sense of personal relationship that often exists between public and celebrity.
"Lauren creates striking acrylic portraits firmly in the tradition of pop artists before her," Lawrence said. "Her Warhol-esque portraits of iconic celebrities shine as brilliantly as her subjects."
"For as long as I can remember, I have appreciated and been involved in art," Lauren wrote in an artist's statement on Ohanga, a website for Rhode Island artists. "As a kid, I loved watching cartoons and reading comic books, especially Marvel comics. It always amazed me to see how artists could express emotions through paintings and drawings."
"In preschool, I had an art teacher, Jean, who assigned this cool caveman project where we each had to make a cave drawing," Lauren writes. "It was the first time I experimented with charcoal and chalk. The ability to be loose, free, and expressive with the project marked the beginning of my lifelong love for art."
"I hope the paintings I create incite people to have a conversation — not necessarily about the content of the artwork itself, but about the experience they have with the piece," she said.
"When people stand in a room with a single painting of mine, everyone reports a different experience," Lauren said, "this is because the colors actually shift depending on the person’s point of view."
"My art fuels diversity in conversation," she added, "and hopefully encourages people to interact with each other."
"As the new year dawns, the membership roster at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly has never been more diverse in terms of artistic vision, mediums, backgrounds, ages and styles of expression," Lawrence said. "The result is a gallery brimming with endless variety."
Lawrence shared a comment from American abolitionist Henry Ward Beecher, who said, “Every artist dips his brush in his own soul and paints his own nature into his pictures.”
In recognition of the gallery's milestone 30th year, Lawrence said, the themes for the monthly shows in the coming year "will pay homage to our local community and the beauty of the area."
"The gallery recognizes the richness of the local arts scene and takes pride in being counted among the many fine organizations such as the United Theatre, the Chorus of Westerly, the Knickerbocker Music Center, and the Savoy Bookshop and Café which help make up the artistic fabric of the greater Westerly/Pawcatuck region," she said.
"Culture, Community, Connections," is on view through Jan. 30 with opening reception Friday from 5-8 p.m.
