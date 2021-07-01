WESTERLY — Madeline Beaudry did not exhibit once during the pandemic, but she did work with what she calls "great intensity." And now, for the first time in three years, she will be the featured artist, along with Kol S. Naylor, at the July show at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly.
An opening reception — the first in-person opening night since March of 2020 — will be held tomorrow evening.
The show, called "Creating Joy — it’s all About the Process,” exemplifies artistic creativity and how that activity becomes an everlasting achievement for the peoples of the world to enjoy, said Beaudry in a statement.
"Process," she said, is "a series of activities that turn inputs into outputs."
"Life is a process from the beginning to the end," said Beaudry. "And for an artist, that process is concept to realization — one that involves planning, problem-solving and decision-making."
This month’s show exemplifies that artistic creativity, she added.
Beaudry said she likes to create beauty to tell a story. She works with fiber, clay, paper, ink, plants and acrylic paint to take her through a process "that is not entirely controllable and incorporates a technique in which the materials themselves participate in creating the finished piece," she said.
Beaudry said her artistic journey unfolded in such a way that now, only late in life, is she "able to devote significant time to creating beauty in whatever way possible."
Most of her pieces in the July show were created during the pandemic and helped her survive the isolation and the longing for family, friends and familiar rituals, she said.
Naylor trained in metalsmithing at the Kendall School of Art and Design and the Miami Jewelry Institute. Her converted boathouse studio, in Portsmouth, provides her with the inspiration needed to create works expressive of nature that include delicate components, said Beaudry. She offers a full collection of jewelry in precious metals, plated precision metals and gemstones.
"Naylor’s use of color is unique and unexpected," added Beaudry. "Incorporating her own Lampwork Glass Beads as well as beads of the leading bead makers in the world ... the outcome is handmade jewelry that is vibrant and completely compelling."
Naylor has been published in the "Lark Collection of Best Rings," and was awarded "Best of Show" at Art Providence.
The public is invited to the meet July’s featured artists at the show’s opening reception on Friday from 5-8 p.m. The gallery's 50 other elected artists will also participate in the show in a variety of two- and three-dimensional mediums, also exploring the July show’s theme. The collection includes a large selection of oils, watercolors, acrylics, multimedia, mobiles, photographs, pottery, handcrafted jewelry, woodwork, fiber arts, glass and sculpture.
Beaudry also said that the gallery's popular fundraiser, known as "Art Heist," will be held at the Westerly Armory on Aug. 28, from 6 - 8 p.m. Art lovers looking for an entertaining evening, live music, hors d’oeuvres, fresh oysters, wine, beer and great art at a "steal," may wish to pick up a ticket, Beaudry said. Tickets are $175 per couple and include admission for two plus the opportunity to "heist" a wonderful work of art valued at $300 or more. The artwork, as well as a catalog of all Art Heist works, will be on view beginning today.
Updates are made available on the gallery’s Facebook page and website, www.westerlyarts.com. For more information call 401-596-2221.
The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly is located at 14 Railroad Ave., in downtown Westerly. The gallery is open Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m., Thursdays 1-5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 1-5 p.m.
