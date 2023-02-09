WESTERLY — Polish-born maritime artist Marek Sarba has a lifetime of extraordinary stories to share, from his escape to the United States with his wife and daughters in 1989 to his 30 years as an engineer aboard ocean-going vessels.
But it will be "And the Band Played On," his unusual painting of people aboard the RMS Titanic, that Sarba will discuss next week at the at the United Theatre when he joins forces with Russell Jinishian, one of the nation's leading authorities on contemporary marine art.
The two men plan to discuss the story of the Titanic from a "seaman/artist’s point of view" — a unique and revealing insight into the actual sinking and rescue and the individuals involved.
Marek’s dynamic "And the Band Played On," which portrays 57 of the actual passengers and crew who lost their lives in the sinking, remembers the lives of those who perished on April 15, 1912.
"Marek is a fascinating guy," said Jinishian earlier this week as he discussed the program, "and he's got a very personal story to tell."
Marek, who served in the Polish Navy and traveled the world over, paints "things he has experienced," said Jinishian, who owns the J. Russell Jinishian Gallery on Water Street in Stonington. "And he writes firsthand accounts of what brought the painting about."
While Sarba was sailing the seven seas, said Jinishian — "from Houston to Haifa to Hong Kong" — he spent his time on shore "soaking up the culture of the country he was in."
"He brings a unique perspective to what it takes to survive at sea for long periods of time," Jinishian added.
"When all the other guys were going to bars, he was going to museums," Jinishian said.
"I always said I paint by numbers," said Sarba, 78, with a chuckle Monday afternoon as he discussed his life, his time at sea, his career as an electrical engineer, his family and his paintings.
"I was always around ships," said Sarba, who has sailed through stormy seas, calm seas, and everything in between. But it was when he encountered the ship of Titanic discoverer Bob Ballard that he began to focus on the sinking of the Titanic and about painting something different to commemorate the event.
"Everybody knows about the Titanic," said Sarba in his distinct Polish accent, but people tend to look at the ship and talk about the sinking or Ballard's discovery of the ship on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean. "You could get a Ph.D. in Titanic.
"I wanted to know about the people," he added. "And it changed my style."
"And the Band Played On" features individual portraits of some of the real people aboard the ship all gathered around the grand staircase of the ship.
"I mix the crew with the guests," he said, noting that his painting includes "Astors and Strauses."
Sarba has also written short biographies of the people he painted so each passenger has a story to accompany her or his portrait.
Col. John Jacob Astor IV, for instance, "the great-grandson of fur trader Jacob Astor and heir to the Astor fortune," and the wealthiest passenger on the Titanic, is in the painting along with "Mr. R.J. Sawyer, 30, of Southampton," a window-washer on the Titanic who left behind a widow and a 3-year-old child, Persy.
"It is a very emotional story," said Sarba.
