WESTERLY — The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will present "Parks & Gardens," its June show featuring artists Gerry Matteo and Richard Inserra, with special guests the Ocean Community YMCA Garden Club.
Matteo, a seasoned photographer who spent 30 years teaching in Connecticut before settling in Charlestown after retiring, said in a statement that she is ready "to spend more time taking photos."
"Photography has been my interest since the '70s when I would spend hours in my darkroom, burning, dodging and even using nylon stockings and such as filters," she said. "As many ‘mature’ photographers will tell you we got hooked after seeing a photograph come to life in the developing tray, and I am no exception.”
She said her technique has changed and she now uses a computer as her darkroom to enhance her photographs.
Inserra, a self-taught painter, said he, too, has more time to create after over 30 years in the insurance and management field. His primary style of painting is realism with idealistic or ethereal touches. However, from time to time he will do pieces that are impressionistic or abstract.
“I gravitate towards scenic painting," he said, "landscapes and seascapes — often including sunsets or sunrises as part of the theme. I strive to create a work that draws the viewer into the painting to see additional detail and creative touches.”
The June show will be alive with colorful floral arrangements from the Ocean Community YMCA Garden Club. “Art in Bloom” is their annual June tradition of sharing in the creative process. Each participating club member will select a work of art as inspiration for a unique floral interpretation. Guests of the show will have the opportunity to meet the artists and enjoy the floral bouquets on display during the opening nigh reception on Friday.
The gallery continues to celebrate its 30th year of sharing art as the the artists celebrate the beauty of the parks and gardens that surround and inspire them. This month’s show at the Gallery, “Parks & Gardens” is vibrant with work that reflects the magic of our beautiful local landscapes, organizers said.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
