KINGSTON — The works of Artist Catherine Radix Mansell of Westerly are currently being featured in a special Members Invitational Exhibition at the South County Art Association.
Mansell has contributed seven recent mixed-media encaustic pieces to the exhibition as well as one work executed in ink on paper. Her work will be exhibition alongside works by other local artists Laura White Carpenter, Burl Dawson, Judi Goudreau, Bonnie Jaffe, Marc Jaffe and Deb Lichtenstein.
Mansell has exhibited her work frequently, including recent showings at the Salmagundi Club of New York, the Connecticut Academy of Fine Arts, the Mystic Museum of Art, the Lyme Art Association, the Providence Art Club, Spring Bull Gallery, as well as an exhibition in 2020 at Rhode Island Watercolor Society. Donations of her work have benefited many nonprofits, including the RISD Museum “Angels” program and Save the Bay of Rhode Island. She is represented by Frederica Marshall Gallery in Deer Isle, Maine.
Mansell has served as a Proctor at Brown’s Sarah Doyle Center for Women and Gender, where she shared management of the center’s Art Gallery, has completed additional studies in the Drawing and Painting Certificate Program at the Rhode Island School of Design. Active in the community, Mansell has served as a sustaining docent at the RISD Museum since 2009 and is a previous member of the RIWS Executive Board. In addition to RIWS she is an elected artist member of the Connecticut Academy of Fine Arts, the Mystic Museum of Art, Allied Artists of America and an award-winning member of the Sumi-e Society of America.
The exhibition is on view through Feb. 20 at the South County Art Association, 2587 Kingstown Road, Kingston. South County Art Association is open Wednesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
