WESTERLY — The first exhibit of the new year at Westerly Library's Hoxie Gallery will enjoy a virtual opening and a month long actual showing.
"Art of Reflection," an exhibit featuring oil paintings of artists Zach Prosser, Julie Brayton and Gary Chesky and the photogrpahs of David Harris, will be on display for public viewing through Jan. 29 during the library's opening hours. Prosser and Brayton will host live openings on their Facebook pages this Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Kelli Butler, the library's marketing and communications manager, said in an email that due to COVID-19 restrictions, the gallery has placed the gallery's usual opening night receptions on hold. In lieu of in-person receptions, she said, artists have the opportunity to host live receptions. Prosser and Brayton decided to try the virtual receptions, Butler said.
The links to the opening receptions are below:
https://www.facebook.com/juliebraytonfineart/
https://www.facebook.com/zach2694
Patrons and visitors will still be able to walk through the gallery to view the artwork, Butler said.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
