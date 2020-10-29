WESTERLY — This year's Armory Show will take place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave.
The show, which will feature hand-made crafts and antiques for sale, will also include a book section with 10 Rhode Island authors who will be signing and selling their books.
The armory will have its own booth, according to Roberta Mudge Humble, the president of Westerly Armory Restoration Inc., the group that oversees the armory, "with unique items for sale new and old as well as its new black fleece vests and zippered canvas carry-bags."
Humble said crafts will include "metal sculptures for house or yard," hand-woven pieces, watercolor cards, framed rock art, pearl jewelry, tote bags, hand-made silver jewelry, clamdles, high-end chocolate patties, and "uniquely designed bookmarks, and Rhode Island games, including the brand new conversational game."
There will be a large selection of antiques as well as a quilt raffle by Ninigret Quilters, Humble said, and a snack bar featuring freshly made items such as soupy sandwiches, fresh fruit cups, and homemade cookies.
The show is a benefit for the armory, Humble added. Admission is free, masks are mandatory, COVID-19 regulations will be in place and the number of visitors allowed inside will be controlled.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
