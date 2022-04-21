KINGSTON — The University of Rhode Island Music Department wraps up its spring concert schedule with a lineup that includes two shows that celebrate a combined 75 years of service to the university by music professors Gene Pollart and Ann Danis.
Pollart, professor of music and director of the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, joined URI in 1976 as an associate professor after serving on the faculties at California State University, the University of Wisconsin and South Dakota State University.
Along with being an accomplished percussionist, Pollart is the former conductor of the American Band, one of the oldest continuously active bands in the country. At URI, he was named director of bands in 1976, directed the marching band for seven years, and has conducted the Symphonic Wind Ensemble since his arrival.
“Gene is one of the leaders in band in New England and he is a masterful arranger,” said Mark Conley, chair of the URI Music Department. “Sometimes band music acquires a certain sound that is just universal. Gene’s always had this really interesting way of arranging where the palette of the individual instruments comes through in a great way.”
Danis, professor of music, teacher in violin and viola, director of orchestral activities and conductor of the Symphony Orchestra, came to URI in 1993 with more than two decades of conducting and orchestral experience.
In 1991, she founded the Ocean State Chamber Orchestra, and from 1990 to 2019, she led all-state and festival orchestras in New England and in North Carolina, Virginia, Washington, Georgia and New York.
“Ann is one of the pioneers,” said Conley. “She's been a woman in the conducting business for decades. Until very recently, you could count the number of female orchestral conductors on one hand. We’ve been very fortunate to have somebody who is a wonderful musician and a great teacher, but also created a pathway for a new generation.”
On Saturday, the Symphony Orchestra is expecting between 50 and 60 alumni to return for “Ann’s Last Hurrah,” swelling the about 40-member orchestra to as many as 100 musicians.
Alumna Catherine Gagnon, music director of the Warwick Symphony Orchestra, who plays regularly with the URI orchestra, helped organize the concert, collecting contact information months ago to build the lineup of Danis’ returning former symphony members.
“It's extraordinary,” said Danis. “I feel very blessed. It was a very big undertaking and Catherine got it done.”
The night will feature some of Danis’ favorites from her nearly 30 years leading the orchestra — Shostakovich’s “Festive Overture,” Tchaikovsky’s “Marche Slave,” and the final movement of Dvorak’s “New World Symphony.” The string section will also perform Mozart’s “Divertimento.”
The concert will close with Cecile Chaminade’s "Concertino for Flute and Orchestra," with soloist Allison Parramore, a teacher of flute at URI and a symphony alumna.
In her time at URI, Danis said she’s seen the orchestra grow, with students more excited to be a part of the symphony, and also a growth in the ranks of female conductors, although she says, “There’s still the stereotype that who should be on the podium is someone in tails. But it’s getting better.”
On Sunday, May 1, the Symphonic Wind Ensemble will perform a half-dozen works for Pollart’s final concert as director.
On April 27, the University Chorus will welcome the ensemble’s director, Carrie-Atla DeChamplain, who joined the university last fall as a lecturer in amplified voice. The chorus will present a tribute to legendary American composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in November.
DeChamplain, who holds a master’s degree from the University of Toledo and a bachelor’s degree from the Jackie McLean Institute of Jazz at the Hartt School of Music at the University of Hartford, has directed numerous choruses, including church ensembles and college choirs.
The following night, April 28, DeChamplain will team up with the Jazz Big Band, under the direction of Emmett Goods, for an assortment of jazz selections from different eras.
On April 29, the Concert Band, directed by Brian Cardany, will perform a medley of John Williams compositions to mark the composer’s 90th birthday — “Cantina Band” from “Star Wars,” the main theme from “Catch Me If You Can” and “Swing, Swing, Swing” from “1941.”
The concert will also feature J. Clifton Williams’ “Dedicatory Overture,” Carl Strommen’s “Prairiesong,” “Hands Across the Sea” by John Philip Sousa, “Rest” by Frank Ticheli, Brant Karrick’s “Bayou Breakdown” and “Alchemy” by Andrew Boysen Jr.
On April 30, the Concert Choir rounds out the month with “In Sickness and For Health,” a concert featuring music and poetry with a connection to past times of pandemic.
The lineup will include a 1350 piece by Guillaume de Machaut that was written during the bubonic plague, and will close with “How to Go On,” a contemporary, multi-movement work by American composer Dale Trumbore that was written several years before the COVID-19 pandemic. “How to Go On” is about letting go of a friend who has died, but like the other selections, it carries a double meaning when set against a pandemic.
“Once again, in tough times the arts teach us not only how to cope, but how to hope,” said director Mark Conley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.