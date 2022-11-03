WESTERLY — The November show show at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, "Small Treasures — Simple Pleasures," is just the ticket for "those of us determined to get 2022 holiday preparations on track," according to artist Lois Lawrence.
As the holiday season hops into high gear, Lawrence said, the artists at the gallery are striving "to offer small-scale, affordable pieces suitable for gift-giving."
"Small Treasures, Simple Pleasures" will include two- and three-dimensional original art works including paintings, drawings, woodwork, glass, pottery, jewelry, fabric and more, she said.
"With exhibits changing monthly, the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly provides visitors with a steady flow of new work each month in a wide variety of mediums," she said, "The gallery’s November show is designed to augment the variety of work on view even further by including works by its associate membership along with that of its more than 50 elected members."
Art-lovers and holiday shoppers are invited to Friday's opening reception where they can meet and mingle with the artists and enjoy finger foods created by Perks and Corks of Westerly, sponsors of the November show.
Guests are also invited to create some joy for others by dropping off donations of art supplies for the Jonnycake Center’s holiday gift-giving program.
Throughout the months of November and December, she said, the gallery will be collecting donations of new art supplies to be delivered to the Jonnycake Center in time for the holidays. Suggested art supplies include watercolor sets, acrylics with brushes and paper, crayons, markers with pad, or simply a box of colored pencils or crayons and a sketch pad.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.