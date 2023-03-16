MYSTIC — The 2023 Mystic Irish Parade will kick off Sunday from the Mystic Seaport parking lot on Greenmanville Ave. at 1 p.m. and proceed to downtown Mystic, where it will wind up at the Mystic Museum of Art.
The annual parade, sponsored by the Mystic Irish Parade Foundation, has grown to be the region’s largest parade, with more than 2,000 participants and 30,000 spectators each year.
The parade also marks the 50th Anniversary of three iconic institutions in Mystic: Olde Mistick Village, Mystic Aquarium, and the Valenti Family of Dealerships, who will march in a very large float, which will be a collaboration of ideas and elements from the aquarium, the village, and dealerships.
Duncklee Cooling & Heating, established by the late Les Duncklee in 1973, is another group celebrating 50 years in the parade this year and will team up with Waterford Country School.
Elizabeth Henderson, this year's Grand Colleen, and her court — Molly Kulick and Madison Porter — will ride in a convertible during the parade, showcasing their Irish pride and representing the Mystic Irish Parade Foundation. Other parade participants include Charter Oak Credit Union; Full Power Radio; Sphinx Shriners Motor Patrol Mini Jeeps; Free Men of the Sea; and Spirited Soles Irish Dance Academy, as well as 15 fife, pipe, and drum corps.
"As you can imagine a great deal of planning and effort has gone into this year’s parade," said Parade Director Matt Forde in a statement, noting that parking is available at the Mystic Arts Center Parking lot, 9 Water St., where the parade ends.
"Parking is also plentiful in the Olde Mistick Village parking lot," he said, "however it is a mile walk from there to the parade route."
Forde said the route and directions for participants are available on the website, MysticIrishParade.org.
The Mystic Irish Parade Foundation is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization that raises money to fund local charities. In addition to organizing the parade and raising funds, the foundation also hosts an annual Irish dinner and produces and funds the Grand Colleen Scholarship Contest. The foundation is dedicated to promoting and sharing Irish heritage through its website, Facebook page and events throughout the year.
On Saturday, together with the Town of Groton Parks & Recreation Department, parade organizers will hold the Mystic Irish 5K road race when committee members will be on hand to recognize dignitaries and supporters.
Phil Pavone, a Vietnam veteran with an entrepreneurial spirit that led him to refurbish and donate more 1,000 wheelchairs to residents living with disabilities, will be the grand marshal of the 2023 Mystic Irish Parade.
Pavone, a Mystic resident and owner of AZ Pawn Shop in Norwich, created AZ Pawn Gift of Mobility after watching a man literally crawl up a flight of stairs.
Back in 2009, shortly after watching the disabled man on the stairs, Pavone took in a few power wheelchairs, but they didn’t sell. As the holidays approached that year, he got the idea to donate the chairs. When he saw what it meant to those who benefited from his generosity, he decided to start seeking out used wheelchairs and power chairs, refurbish them and advertise their availability.
To date, AZ Pawn Gift of Mobility has given away 940 power chairs and 500 wheelchairs, canes and walkers.
“Phil’s generosity and compassion make him a great choice for grand marshal,” said Neil Ryan, vice president of the foundation. “People say it’s an honor to be selected as grand marshal, but given what Phil has done for others, it’s really an honor for us to have him lead the 2023 Mystic Irish Parade.”
The grand marshal is carefully selected each year by the parade foundation’s board of directors, Ryan said in an email. "Regardless of their heritage, the primary prerequisite for leading the parade in this role is honoring, supporting, and being a positive, engaged member of the southeastern Connecticut community."
For more information, or to sign up for the parade, view sponsorship opportunities, volunteer, or buy tickets to the Irish dinner, go to MysticIrishParade.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
