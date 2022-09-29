WESTERLY — The Dante Society of Westerly will honor the late Angela "Angie" Smith at this year's annual Anna Turrisi Cooking Demonstration set for Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Calabrese Club.
Smith, a much-loved member of the society, oversaw the dinner with panache each year — finding the chefs, promoting the event, selling tickets and organizing the basket raffle with an army of volunteers. One of those volunteers was John Ventilato of Westerly, who is helping plan this year's event with Dante Society President Evie Cofone.
Cofone said this year's culinary presentation will be given by Chef Jamie Finkelstein and his students from the Westerly High School Culinary Arts Program.
The event, always popular and well-attended, is returning this year after a two-year pandemic interruption, Cofone added.
The dinner will also be a kickoff for the Angie Smith Culinary Scholarship, which is in the early stages of development. The focus of this year's event is to raise the initial scholarship funds.
For years, "Angie made it her goal to plan and present this occasion to the people," Cofone said, noting that guests at this year's dinner will "taste a lovely entrée chosen by Jamie and the students" and enjoy "tastings of Capizzano’s olive oil, confections from Vesta bakery, and a coffee and tea service."
The evening will also include prizes and an auction, sure to "liven the evening," Cofone said.
"I am thrilled, I'm excited and I'm honored they chose us to be this year's chefs," said Finkelstein, who's been heading up the school's culinary arts program for roughly 16 years. "And the fact that a scholarship is being established for Westerly High School students at the same time makes it all the better.
"That is just phenomenal," added Finkelstein. "It's a win-win for both organizations."
Tickets are $20 per person and must be purchased ahead of time — preferably before Sept. 30 — and are available at the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, via cash or check, or online under "Events" at https://dantesocietywesterly.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.