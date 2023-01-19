PAWTUCKET — Celebrated Rhode Island actor and longtime Trinity Repertory Company member Anne Scurria will direct Paula Vogel’s "The Oldest Profession" at Burbage Theatre Company from Jan. 26 through Feb. 19.
The production, the second of the company's 11th season, comes just months after its critically acclaimed (and joyous) adaptation of Jane Austen’s "Sense & Sensibility."
Burbage is partnering with WomensWork Theatre Collaborative for the production.
"The Collaborative is proud to collaborate with Burbage. We’re especially excited to welcome Anne Scurria to WomensWork," WomensWork founder and creative director Lynne Collinson said in a statement. "Annie is Rhode Island theatrical royalty, beloved for her memorable performances in 44 seasons as a resident actor at Trinity Rep."
"Having a place for Annie to try something new — to make her directorial debut — and for our actors to benefit from her artistry and expertise speaks directly to WomensWork’s mission to create opportunities for older women artists," she added. "We’re thankful for being warmly welcomed into the Wendy Overly Theatre at Burbage and can’t wait for audiences to share the fruits of our collaboration.”
"We couldn’t be more thrilled to revisit the work of one of our favorite playwrights with such an incredible team of collaborators," said Burbage Artistic Director Jeff Church in a statement. "We’ve been avid supporters of WomensWork since its inception — it is a privilege to produce their work on our stage.
"Some of the most formative experiences I’ve had in a theatre were in the audience at Trinity Rep, watching Anne Scurria onstage — long before Burbage Theatre Co was the seed of an idea," he added. "What an honor — to not only have Annie at the helm, but to have such a stellar cast of seasoned pros in one room, bringing to life a play of such unique wit and compassion, written by one of our nation’s greatest playwrights. This is a recipe for excellent theater. Don’t miss it.”
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
