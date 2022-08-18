WESTERLY — The entertainer known as "The Crown Prince of New York Cabaret" will perform in Westerly this weekend to honor an old friend.
Steve Ross, a fixture of the cabaret community in Manhattan for more than 40 years, will kick off the George Moore Cabaret Series at the United Theatre Saturday, a series created to honor the late George C. Moore Sr., a Westerly native who was a gifted piano player, singer and musicologist. Moore was known for his enjoyment of early Broadway musical comedies. He brought countless years of joy to others by playing and singing for his friends and family.
"Steve was a true friend and a mentor of my dad's," said George C. Moore Jr. of Westerly, one of George Sr.'s two sons. "He's a friendly and enthusiastic entertainer and this should be a great evening. Our family would love to have all fans of cabaret Broadway music join us Saturday."
"We hope the George Moore Cabaret Series will be an annual event," added Moore, noting how special it will be to have his father's lifelong friend as the guest of honor at the inaugural event, which will be held in the "the stunning new black box auditorium of The United Theatre."
"We have plenty of seats," added Moore," and it should be a great evening."
Ross, hailed by The New York Times as "The suavest of all male cabaret performers,” Ross has delighted audiences on six continents with his shows created to celebrate the American Songbook and salute such figures as Noël Coward, Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim, Johnny Mercer and Alan Jay Lerner.
Ross, who was born “forty-five minutes from Broadway” in New Rochelle, N.Y., was raised in Washington, D.C., with an opera-loving father and a mother who played on the piano the songs of Gershwin, Porter and Irving Berlin. He was on the concerts and lecture roster at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for eight years, and hosted radio series on the BBC and NPR. In 1992 he starred off-Broadway in "I Won’t Dance — Steve Ross Sings and Plays Fred Astaire." He made his Broadway debut in a revival of Noel Coward's "Present Laughter," playing the cockney valet and performing at the keyboard.
Ross' first major job in New York was as a singer/pianist at the now-famous piano bar Ted Hook’s Backstage. In 1981, he reopened the legendary Oak Room at Manhattan’s famed Hotel Algonquin, where he held forth off for more than 15 years.
Internationally, he has performed in London, Paris, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne and Sydney as well as cabarets and theaters across America and on the high seas. He co-starred with KT Sullivan in "Love, Noel: The Letters and Songs of Noel Coward," at the Irish Repertory Theatre. His last show at the Algonquin, "Puttin’ on the Ritz — the Songs of Fred Astaire," prompted Stephen Holden of The New York Times to describe him as “the personification of the bygone dream world that his music summons.”
The late George C. Moore Sr., for whom the series is named, was born in the Westerly Hospital on March 11, 1930, son of the late Thomas F. and Marion H. Moore of Westerly. He attended Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, and served as a private in the United States Army, stationed in Munich, Germany, during the post-World War II occupation, where much of his time was spent in Special Service entertaining troops by singing and playing piano. He worked for the George C. Moore Co. for more than 40 years, the family owned elastic-manufacturing business founded by his late grandfather.
Moore was married to Audrey Connell Moore of Watch Hill for more than 50 years. In addition to Audrey, George Jr., and his son, Nicholas, Moore left behind two daughters-in-law, Catherine and Allison Moore; his grandchildren; Chip, Faith, Julia, Nick and Christina Moore, and many nephews and nieces. One of his nieces is Marion Markham Abood, the artistic director of the Colonial Theatre who recently directed a highly-acclaimed version of Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" in Wilcox Park and who performs her own cabaret at Ocean House as its resident cabaret performer.
