WARWICK — In some forward-looking, hopeful theater news, the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre — better known as The Gamm — has announced its new season, which includes back-to-back Obie- and Tony Award-winning plays, a Rhode Island premiere, a regional premiere of two contemporary, critically acclaimed plays, and the first Shakespeare production in The Gamm's Warwick home.
"Season 36 promises to be provocative, timely and highly entertaining," said Artistic Director Tony Estrella, who announced, along with Managing Director Amy Gravell, that Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' "An Octoroon" will kick off the season, which also includes "three uproarious comedies packed with big ideas, a return to Shakespeare, and a heartfelt tale of life on the margins in today's America."
"An Octoroon," which will be directed by Trinity Rep actor Joe Wilson Jr., will be followed by Tom Stoppard's "Travesties."
"Both masterfully comedic works are built around crisis points in world history," Estrella said. "In the new year we will revisit the work of Joshua Harmon, whose 'Admissions,' resonated so profoundly with audiences this season."
"Bad Jews," Harmon's "equally surprising and often shockingly dark comedy, looks at family, identity and assimilation today," Estrella said.
"Shakespeare's 'Richard II' lands in the spring and explores the vexing and timely challenge of how society can enact change in the face of a corrupt and self-serving government," he added. "And the season finishes with Martyna Majok's powerful contemporary drama 'Ironbound' about immigrant life in America. I cannot wait to share all these stories with you!"
Season 36 includes the 5-play subscription series, as well as "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," adapted by Joe Landry, which is "back by popular demand following last year's critically acclaimed run," Estrella said. Subscriptions range from $170-$285, with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. Subscribers can also purchase tickets at a $10 discount for "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play." Information and sales at 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org.
