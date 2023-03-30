MYSTIC — AMA Dance Theatre, the Mystic-based professional dance company, will present "Sleeping Beauty," the company's inaugural production of the classical ballet, at the Garde Arts Center this Friday and Saturday.
A timeless tale of enchantment and love expressed through the art of dance, "Sleeping Beauty" centers on the story of Aurora, the beautiful princess, who is deep in a century-long slumber as her kingdom awaits the power of true love’s kiss.
The cast includes Isabel Cary, an AMA Dance Theatre teacher who was formerly with Washington Ballet, and company trainees (two of whom performed the role of Clara in Festival Ballet Providence's Nutcracker last December).
Company guests include McGee Maddox, a former principal dancer with National Ballet of Canada, George Sanders, from the NYC City Center Dance, and Victoria Jaenson, a former dancer at Charlotte Ballet. Dancers from Hartt Dance Division and the New London High School Multi-Magnet Campus will also participate in the community program.
AMA Dance Theatre is a pre-professional training school with a professional company unique to New London County and southern Rhode Island. Founded in 2018 by Tim Mooney and current Artistic Director Felipe Puletini, a dancer who is originally from Brazil, the company has been holding rehearsals in the Dragon’s Egg building in Ledyard.
Puletini uses the American Ballet Theatre National Training Curriculum, and the Nan Giordano Certificate Program in jazz technique.
Puletini, a professional dancer, coach and choreographer, danced and taught with Giordano’s company in Chicago.
As a director, Puletini writes in his welcome message, he wants to provide a place where dancers feel like they're at home, and where their dancing qualities and uniqueness are explored and influenced by various styles of dance.
The aim of the company, he said, is to bring world class dance to audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
