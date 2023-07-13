WESTERLY — Journalist and author Alex Prud’homme, the great-nephew of the grandest woman of American cuisine, will give a talk Friday at the Watch Hill Chapel.
Prud’homme — whose grandfather, Charles Child, was the twin brother of Paul Child, who was the husband of the late and fabulous Julia Child — plans to discuss his new book, "Dinner with the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House," as the guest speaker for the Watch Hill Memorial Library and Improvement Society.
Friday's program will "be a fun program with a nautical bent," Prud’homme said in an email Monday afternoon.
The book — a narrative history of American food and politics, studies the tastes of 26 of America’s most influential presidents — what they ate, why they ate it, how their meals were prepared and by whom, what it tells us about the state of the nation, and the ways in which their administrations’ food policies affected people around the world.
From George Washington starving at Valley Forge in 1777 to Joe Biden's “performance enhancing” ice cream, Prud’homme describes what our leaders say about food and "touches on everything from our nation’s shifting diet and local politics to global trade, science, religion, war, class, gender, race, and so much more."
"The U.S. presidents have been hosts to some of the most significant moments in our history over meals at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," according to a blurb about the book, "and during such occasions, they have understood the value of breaking bread with both friends and foes.
"And food is not just fuel when it is served to the most powerful people in the world. It is a tool of communication, a lever of power and persuasion, a form of entertainment, and a symbol of the nation — take Thomas Jefferson’s nation-building receptions in the new capital Washington, D.C.; Ulysses S. Grant’s state dinner for the king of Hawaii; Booker T. Washington’s groundbreaking supper with Teddy Roosevelt; Richard Nixon’s practiced use of chopsticks to pry open China; and Jimmy Carter’s détente between Israel and Egypt at Camp David," says the author.
As each president grew into their distinguished role, their personal tastes also evolved the White House menus over time — from simple eggs and black coffee for Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War and celebratory turtle soup after, to squirrel stew for Dwight Eisenhower, jelly beans and enchiladas for Ronald Reagan, and arugula for Barack Obama. Prud’homme also pulls back the curtain on overlooked figures like George Washington’s enslaved chef, Hercules Posey, whose meals burnished the president’s reputation before the cook narrowly escaped to freedom, or pioneering first ladies, such as Dolley Madison and Jackie Kennedy, who used food and entertaining to build political and social relationships.
"The White House is the most important home in the world, and the meals served there communicate many things: the meals our leaders eat, who prepares and consumes them, and the context of presidential gatherings semaphore one set of signals; the Chief Executive’s food policies send a different set of signals," Prud’homme writes in his "A Note from the Author" on his website.
Prud’homme is a freelance writer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, and other publications. He is the coauthor of Julia Child’s best-selling memoir, "My Life in France," and has authored or coauthored "The French Chef in America," "France Is a Feast," "Born Hungry," "The Ripple Effect," "Hydrofracking," "The Cell Game," and "Forewarned."
Prud’homme, who is married to Sarah Buffum Prud'homme, lives with his family in Brooklyn, but visits the area regularly.
Guests are asked to please sign up ahead of time at signupgenius.com/go/10c0a4aaead2aa6f49-anafternoon.
