PROVIDENCE — Like the character she plays in "Rent," Aiyanna Smash said she takes nothing for granted and tends to "charge ahead full-throttle through life."
Smash, a native New Yorker, plays the role of Mimi Márquez, the lead female in the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon based on Puccini's "Bohème," which opens Friday at the Providence Performing Arts Center for a five-performance run.
"Rent, the 25th Anniversary Farewell Season of Love," is touring the country right now and will be in Providence through Jan. 16, and Smash has been drawing rave reviews for her performance of the beloved Mimi, an exotic dancer with addiction problems and AIDS who first captured the hearts of theater lovers 25 years ago when Jonathan Larson's character first appeared onstage.
Broadway World said the 22-year-old Smash plays the role of Mimi with "outrageous audacity."
The Harvard Crimson says, "Smash expertly embraces Mimi’s bold personality. In her electrifying performance of 'Out Tonight,' Smash struts across the balcony, hangs from the railing, and releases glitter from her long locks in an epic hair flip. She nails even the most difficult transitions to high notes, seducing both Roger Davis (Coleman Cummings) and the audience along the way."
"To be on a national tour playing the part of Mimi is an absolute privilege," said Smash in a telephone interview last week as she discussed Mimi — who lives in New York City with a group of artists and friends all struggling to follow their dreams without selling out — and her own journey to the stage.
"This show is so important to so many people that I had a little self-doubt," said Smash, who recently released a single called "Queen," which includes the lyric, "I've got no time for the shade they're trying to throw."
"I love her," said Smash about Mimi. "She's really close to my heart ... I would like to have known her."
"She has taught me to live every day," added Smash, "snd she reminds me that life is short ... as we have all seen through COVID."
Smash, who's been singing since she was a 5-year-old, is a graduate of the Harlem School of the Arts and was originally studying to be a songwriter. She'd been accepted to Berklee School of Music but had taken a gap year to figure out the tuition. When she performed her version of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" at her alma mater, she was noticed by a director from the Institute for American Musical Theatre and was offered full tuition.
The role of Mimi, and the opportunity to join the touring production, "just kind of sprung up on me," said Smash, who made her debut playing Mimi in the 20th anniversary tour of "Rent," is also a certified health and life coach.
"It's good to have a plan B," said Smash. "I want to help my fellow performers."
Smash said after dealing with bouts of low self-esteem and depression, she found healing through therapy and practices gratitude daily.
Her new song, "Queen," she said, which can be found on iTunes and other popular music streaming sites, reminds her that she is "descended from royalty."
