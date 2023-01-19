CRANSTON — It's never too soon to start thinking about summer, and it's always fun to think about summer theater.
With that in mind, Bill Hanney’s Theatre by the Sea is seeking actors — both equity and non-equity adults, 18 years and older — to audition for the 2023 summer season.
In particular, the theater is seeking strong male and female identifying actors, singers and dancers. Performers must be available for all rehearsal and performance dates and local talent is strongly encouraged to audition for the following productions:
"My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra," which will be presented from May 24 to June 11; "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," to be presented from June 14 to July 8; "The Bodyguard," to be presented from July 12 to Aug. 5; and "Jersey Boys," to be presented from Aug. 9 to Sept. 10.
Auditions will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29, at Historic Park Theatre and Events Center, 848 Park Ave., Cranston. Parking is on Rolfe Street or behind Cranston City Hall, 869 Park Ave, Cranston. Audition entrance will be indicated by signage and actors are asked to enter only through the doors indicated.
Auditions are by appointment only, all performers must be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and proof and a valid ID are required to attend the audition.
Non union actors may sign-up for an audition slot by visiting signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44A8AB2FA3F4C25-2023.
Actors' Equity Association actors may reserve an audition time by calling 978-232-7200, ext. 7280, from Jan. 23 to 25, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Actors auditioning should bring a current headshot and resume stapled together back-to-back, prepare a brief song (16-32 bars) and bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided but will not transpose — a cappella is not encouraged. Those auditioning may sing from the show for which they are interested. Time permitting, they may be asked to read — sides will be provided in the room. Dance callbacks will be held at the end of each morning and afternoon session. If asked to dance, bring appropriate dance attire and footwear.
Ensemble callbacks will be held in New York on Feb 17. Principal callbacks will be held in New York on Feb. 22 and 23. Equity actors can consult the equity website for equity audition information. Video submissions will be accepted. Sides and additional info will be posted by early February. Performers of all ethnicities and backgrounds are strongly encouraged to attend the audition.
Additional information and character breakdowns are available at TheatreByTheSea.com. Email casting.tbts@gmail.com for more information.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
