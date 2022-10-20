NEW LONDON — Connecticut College’s 2022-23 onStage Guest Artist Series continues Saturday with a performance of “Rhapsody in Black,” featuring actor LeLand Gantt.
Written and performed by Gannt and developed at NYC’s Actors Studio with Estelle Parsons, “Rhapsody in Black” is a one-man show that explores Gantt’s personal journey to understand and eventually transcend racism in America. The performance follows Gantt’s experience from a financially distressed childhood in Pennsylvania, to teenage experiments with crime and drugs, to scholastic achievement and an acting career that lands Gantt in situations where he is virtually the only African-American in the room. Originally debuting in 2013, “Rhapsody in Black” garnered both Best Director and Best Storyteller awards at the United Solo Festival in 2014.
Gantt is a versatile stage and screen actor, whose credits include Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and appearances in “Miracle at St. Anna,” Malcolm X,” “Law and Order,” “J.A.G.,” and HBO’s “The Affair.”
The performance is funded in part by the New England States Touring program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts Regional Touring Program and the six New England state arts agencies.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
