STONINGTON — Rosanna Warren — an acclaimed poet, whose research interests include translation, literary biography, literature and the visual arts, and relations between classical and modern literature — will deliver this year’s Merrill Lecture, an annual program presented by the James Merrill House.
Warren has been a recipient of awards from the American Academy of Arts & Letters, the Guggenheim Foundation, the Lila Wallace Foundation, the American Council of Learned Societies, and the New England Poetry Club, among others. She has also served as Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets and is a member the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the American Philosophical Society. Her poem collections include "So Forth," "Ghost in a Red Hat" and "Departure." Her study of lyric poetry, "Fables of the Self," was followed by a biography of modernist poet and artist Max Jacob, "Max Jacob: A Life in Art and Letters."
Warren herself studied painting and comparative literature at Yale, graduating in 1976. After several years of writing, painting and odd jobs in Paris, Venice and New York, she attended the writing seminars at Johns Hopkins University, receiving a master's degree in 1980, and has been the Hanna Holborn Gray Distinguished Service Professor in the Committee on Social Thought at the University of Chicago since 2012.
Warren’s parents, Robert Penn Warren and Eleanor Clark, were both well-respected authors. She likes to say she “was born on the kitchen floor of the cottage her parents were renting in Connecticut. Her father delivered her. Her life has calmed down since her arrival.” Her brother, Gabriel Warren, is a sculptor in Charlestown, R.I., and her nephew, Noah Warren, received the Yale Younger Poets prize and was a writer in residence at the James Merrill House in 2016.
This event is free and open to the public, with street parking available near the La Grua Center. For more details please visit jamesmerrillhouse.org/events.
The James Merrill House is a nonprofit organization operated by the Stonington Village Improvement Association whose purpose is to preserve the Stonington home of the Pulitzer Prize-winning American poet, James Merrill, and make the space available as a residence for writers.
Previous speakers have included Louise Glück, Jorie Graham, Carl Phillips and Marlon James.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
