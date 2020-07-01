MYSTIC — Mystic Seaport Museum will open a new exhibition called "A Way with Wood: Celebrating Craft," Friday in the Collins Gallery in the Thompson Exhibition Building.
At the core of the exhibition will be a boat-restoration and boat-building demonstration staffed by shipwrights from the Museum’s Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard.
Designed to introduce visitors to the ways people transform one of nature’s most malleable materials to objects of utility, art, and beauty, the core of the exhibition will feature a boat-restoration and boat-building demonstration staffed by shipwrights from the Museum’s Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard.
Shipwrights will carry out different projects over the course of the show beginning with a restoration of Afterglow, the tender to the Museum’s schooner, Brilliant. Following will be the completion of a restoration of the Woods Hole spritsail cat Sandy Ford, and then the construction of a new dory for the L.A. Dunton. Little to no power tools will be used, according to an announcement released by the museum. Rather, the focus will be working with hand tools.
Complementing the shipwrights’ work will be a section where outside artisans are invited in for periods to set up shop to practice and share their craft with the public. Some of the different possible disciplines to be highlighted include woodcarving, furniture making, sculpture and model-making
A rotating displays of objects from the museum’s collections, such as rare tools, unique carvings, small boats, photographs and artifacts that illustrate the wide range of ways wood has been shaped by the artisan’s hand will be on display throughout the gallery.
The displays in "A Way with Wood" will change as new projects, artisans, and objects rotate in and out. The exhibition is intended to evolve over time and provide different views into the world of craftsmanship and wood.
“Warm, renewable, flexible, strong — the remarkable qualities of wood have appealed to countless generations, making it the traditional go-to material for crafting boats, buildings, furniture, and much more” said Director of Exhibits Elysa Engelman. “We’re excited to be using our largest and newest gallery to show-off our staff skills and our collections, by celebrating woodcraft and the craft of woodworking in a maritime setting.”
The exhibit will replace "SALT: Tracing Memories," an installation by Japanese artist Motoi Yamaoto, which was scheduled to open April 26. That exhibition was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "SALT" has been tentatively rescheduled for spring 2021.
For more information visit www.mysticseaport.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
