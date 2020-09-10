NEW LONDON — U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will discuss her memoir, “Crazy Brave,” during a virtual community event on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
An internationally known, award-winning poet, writer, performer and saxophone player of the Mvskoke/Creek Nation, Harjo is the author of nine books of poetry in addition to “Crazy Brave.” A renowned musician, Harjo performs with her saxophone nationally and internationally, solo and with her band, the Arrow Dynamics. She is a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets, holds a Tulsa Artist Fellowship, directs For Girls Becoming, an arts mentorship program for young Mvskoke women, and is a founding board member of the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation.
Winner of the PEN USA Literary Award in Creative Non Fiction and the American Book Award, “Crazy Brave” is a memoir grounded in tribal myth and ancestry, music and poetry, that details Harjo’s journey to becoming a poet. Born in Oklahoma, the end of the Trail of Tears, Harjo grew up learning to dodge an abusive stepfather by finding shelter in her imagination and connection with the natural world.
The virtual community event is a collaboration between One Book One Region of Eastern Connecticut (now in its 18th year) and Connecticut College. This is the fifth year that Connecticut College has partnered with this initiative to bring community members and the college community together to discuss ideas, broaden appreciation of reading and break down barriers among people.
Previous summer read selections were “Hey, Kiddo” by Jarrett Krosoczka, “Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid and “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi.
One Book, One Region is made possible through the Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut; Libraries of Eastern CT; the Frank Palmer Loomis Fund, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee; and Connecticut College’s Office of the President. Bank Square Books arranged for the purchase of “Crazy Brave” for the Class of 2024 and their advisers.
To register for the event, visit onebookoneregion.org. Event participants will have the opportunity to ask questions after Harjo’s presentation.
In addition to the virtual program, the community is invited to participate in self-guided poetry walks across Southeastern Connecticut. These walks, featuring printed poems by Harjo, will be available from Sept. 7 to Nov. 2, weather permitting. A list of locations can be found on onebookoneregion.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.