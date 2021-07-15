WESTERLY — Stage Door Theater Company will present A.R. Gurney's two-character play, "Love Letters," as its summer 2021 production in Westerly's Wilcox Park.
The tender and moving play features two actors reading letters and other correspondences aloud over the course of their lifetimes.
Eugene Celico, the company's artistic director, will direct the play, which features Mary Sue Frishman and Chris Maxwell in the roles of Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III.
The play, said Celico, is "an addictive love story" that shares the "nostalgic memories, deep closeness, and missed opportunities of two lifelong, unlikely friends that has been touching audiences' hearts for decades."
During the course of the play, which will run approximately 75 minutes with one intermission, audiencegoers will hear the actors read from letters, Christmas cards, birth announcements and notes sent from one another over decades, beginning in 1937, while watching Melissa and Andrew's friendship and budding romance deepen. Their letters describe everything from birthday parties to high school dances to other chance encounters.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
