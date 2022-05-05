WARWICK — Veteran Rhode Island actor Fred Sullivan Jr. has performed in many productions of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" over his long career, including an unforgettable performance as Bottom at Trinity Rep in 2017.
This month he'll take the director's chair at the Gamm to direct the play that's been called "Shakespeare’s most popular and life-affirming comedy," and has even cast Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella in the role of Bottom.
"A Midsummer Night's Dream," said Sullivan, may be "filled with joy, beauty and healing laughter, but its loving heart is dark and complex."
The comedy "holds a true mirror up to our lives," said Sullivan in a Q&A. "It starts with a father demanding that his child be put to death, and it’s concerned throughout with the petty hates and obsessive lusts that our souls hold."
"Often the comedies contain a great deal of sadness," he added, and "explore the violence that exists in adoration, the inability of humans to govern themselves, the fickleness of fortune, the brutality of nature and the arbitrariness of power."
"Midsummer is a voyage into our collective id, as dreams are," he added. "We venture into the dark forest of our imaginations to find ourselves."
The production, filled with the foibles and follies of humans and fairies — and set in an enchanted forest where unsuspecting lovers are transformed beyond their wildest imaginings — also marks the Gamm’s first-ever first-ever staging of the play.
Infused with magic, poetry and music, "A Midsummer Night's Dream" centers around four lovers — Helena, Demetrius, Hermia and Lysander — who flee the restraints of home for the refuge of the woods, only they find themselves in a world of increasingly magical turmoil.
The Gamm's production also features Erik Robles as Demetrius, Nora Eschenheimer as Helena, Angelique M. C’Dina as Hermia, and Gamm newcomer Michael Underhill as Lysander.
Sullivan said he handpicked the ensemble "very carefully and chose to cross-gender the lead faeries for 3,000 specific reasons."
"Hearing the play with these voices has been a 'dream come true,'" added Sullivan, who has set the play in the Athens of ancient Greece, where the fairy king and queen are feuding, a band of wannabe actors are rehearsing for their unlikely shot at the big stage, and chief mischief-maker Puck is doing all he can to ensure that the course of love is anything but smooth.
"We finally seem to be waking from a more than two-year slumber,” said Estrella. “There’s no better way to mark the occasion and finish Season 37 than with Shakespeare’s wonderful comedy. It’s his most popular play and, remarkably, we’re finally tackling it. It’s about time!”
