For some, once Christmas is over, the new year is just a long, straight highway of boredom stretching out toward the promise of spring, meant to be endured, not savored.
Lucky you, because you live in the Greater Westerly area, and there are plenty of arts and a whole passel of entertainment to keep you occupied.
Check out some of the shows for which tickets are now being sold at area venues for the upcoming year:
UNITED THEATRE
5 Canal St., Westerly.
Jan. 28: Band of Other Brothers
April 7: Milk Carton Kids
May 12: Peter Asher
For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-388-8208.
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave., Westerly
Jan. 7: Sugar
Jan. 29: Wild Nights
Feb. 4: Wooly Mammoth
Feb. 6: New England Winter Blues Tour
April 9: Molly Maguires & Big Lux
For tickets or more information, call 401-315-5070 or visit knickmusic.com.
PUMP HOUSE MUSIC WORKS
1464 Kingstown Road, Wakefield.
Jan. 8: Fleet
Jan. 9: The Sonic Surfers
For tickets or more information, call 401-824-9971 or visit pumphousemusicworks.com.
GARDE ARTS CENTER
325 State St., New London
Jan. 28: Will Evans
March 11: The Robert Cray Band
March 12: The Allman Betts Band
March 20: The High Kings
April 9: Bela Fleck
April 23: Whose Live Anyway?
May 4: Weird Al with Emo Philips
May 13: Joan Osborne & Madeleine Peyroux
For tickets or more information, call 860-444-7373, ext. 1 or visit gardearts.com.
FRIDAY NIGHT FOLK AT UNITY HALL
All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.
Jan. 14: Geoff Kaufman Virtual only
Feb. 11: John Denver tribute and benefit
March 18: John Flynn
April 22: Ash and Eric
May 20: Charlie King
For tickets or more information, visit fridaynightfolk.org or email fnfolk@gmail.com.
COURTHOUSE CENTER FOR THE ARTS
3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston
Jan. 7: Steve Katz
May 20: Jonathan Edwards
For tickets or more information, call 401-782-1018 or visit courthousearts.org.
GREENWICH ODEUM
Jan. 7: Jill Sobule
Feb. 3: Keb’ Mo’
Feb. 11: The Weight Band
Feb. 12: John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
Feb. 18: Marky Ramone
March 5: Marty Stewart
March 10: Crash Test Dummies
March 24: Livingston Taylor
March 25: Melissa Manchester
April 1: Billy Gilman
April 2: Al Stewart
April 8: Tommy Emmanuel
PROVIDENCE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
220 Weybosset St., Providence
Jan. 22: Nick Mason
April 1: Bert Kreischer
April 2: Josh Groban
June 12: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
THE STRAND
79 Washington St., Providence.
Jan. 15: Triu Di Fogu
Jan. 21: The Gilmour Project
Feb. 3: Fireboy DML
Feb. 5: Zacarias Ferreira
Feb. 25: Dave East
Feb. 27: Steve Vai
For tickets or more information, visit thestrandri.com or call 401-618-8900
VETS AUDITORIUM
One Avenue of The Arts, Providence
Feb. 13: Angélique Kidjo
March 12: Lewis Black
March 25: Trey Kennedy
April 27: Amadou & Mariam and Blind Boys of Alabama
April 28: Nate Bargatze
For tickets or more information, visit thevetsri.com or call 401-421-2787.
DUNKIN’ DONUTS CENTER
1 LaSalle Square, Providence
March 16: Korn
March 1: Kriol Kings
April 24: Stars on Ice
For tickets or more information, visit dunkindonutscenter.com.
FOXWOODS PREMIER THEATER
350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket
Jan. 15: Teyana Taylor & Queen Naija
Feb. 4: Smokey Robinson
Feb. 26: Russell Peters
March 4: Reba McEntire
March 18: Alice Cooper
March 19,20: John Mulaney
April 2: Judas Priest
April 15: Jim Gaffigan
April 22: Bonnie Raitt
For tickets or more information, call 800-200-2882 or visit foxwoods.com
MOHEGAN SUN ARENA
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville
Jan. 30: Lee Brice
Feb. 4: Earth, Wind & Fire
Feb. 11: Jake Owen
Feb. 12: Daughtry
April 15: Lorde
May 27: Brad Paisley
June 18: Justin Beiber
July 1,2: New Kids on the Block
July 8: 5 Seconds of Summer
July 29: Shawn Mendes
For tickets or more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
