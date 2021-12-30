For some, once Christmas is over, the new year is just a long, straight highway of boredom stretching out toward the promise of spring, meant to be endured, not savored.

Lucky you, because you live in the Greater Westerly area, and there are plenty of arts and a whole passel of entertainment to keep you occupied.

Check out some of the shows for which tickets are now being sold at area venues for the upcoming year:

UNITED THEATRE

5 Canal St., Westerly.

Jan. 28: Band of Other Brothers

April 7: Milk Carton Kids

May 12: Peter Asher

For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-388-8208.

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave., Westerly

Jan. 7: Sugar

Jan. 29: Wild Nights

Feb. 4: Wooly Mammoth

Feb. 6: New England Winter Blues Tour

April 9: Molly Maguires & Big Lux

For tickets or more information, call 401-315-5070 or visit knickmusic.com.

PUMP HOUSE MUSIC WORKS

1464 Kingstown Road, Wakefield.

Jan. 8: Fleet

Jan. 9: The Sonic Surfers

For tickets or more information, call 401-824-9971 or visit pumphousemusicworks.com.

GARDE ARTS CENTER

325 State St., New London

Jan. 28: Will Evans

March 11: The Robert Cray Band

March 12: The Allman Betts Band

March 20: The High Kings

April 9: Bela Fleck

April 23: Whose Live Anyway?

May 4: Weird Al with Emo Philips

May 13: Joan Osborne & Madeleine Peyroux

For tickets or more information, call 860-444-7373, ext. 1 or visit gardearts.com.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOLK AT UNITY HALL

All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.

Jan. 14: Geoff Kaufman Virtual only

Feb. 11: John Denver tribute and benefit

March 18: John Flynn

April 22: Ash and Eric

May 20: Charlie King

For tickets or more information, visit fridaynightfolk.org or email fnfolk@gmail.com.

COURTHOUSE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston

Jan. 7: Steve Katz

May 20: Jonathan Edwards

For tickets or more information, call 401-782-1018 or visit courthousearts.org.

GREENWICH ODEUM

Jan. 7: Jill Sobule

Feb. 3: Keb’ Mo’

Feb. 11: The Weight Band

Feb. 12: John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

Feb. 18: Marky Ramone

March 5: Marty Stewart

March 10: Crash Test Dummies

March 24: Livingston Taylor

March 25: Melissa Manchester

April 1: Billy Gilman

April 2: Al Stewart

April 8: Tommy Emmanuel

PROVIDENCE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

220 Weybosset St., Providence

Jan. 22: Nick Mason

April 1: Bert Kreischer

April 2: Josh Groban

June 12: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band

For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.

THE STRAND

79 Washington St., Providence.

Jan. 15: Triu Di Fogu

Jan. 21: The Gilmour Project

Feb. 3: Fireboy DML

Feb. 5: Zacarias Ferreira

Feb. 25: Dave East

Feb. 27: Steve Vai

For tickets or more information, visit thestrandri.com or call 401-618-8900

VETS AUDITORIUM

One Avenue of The Arts, Providence

Feb. 13: Angélique Kidjo

March 12: Lewis Black

March 25: Trey Kennedy

April 27: Amadou & Mariam and Blind Boys of Alabama

April 28: Nate Bargatze

For tickets or more information, visit thevetsri.com or call 401-421-2787.

DUNKIN’ DONUTS CENTER

1 LaSalle Square, Providence

March 16: Korn

March 1: Kriol Kings

April 24: Stars on Ice

For tickets or more information, visit dunkindonutscenter.com.

FOXWOODS PREMIER THEATER

350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket

Jan. 15: Teyana Taylor & Queen Naija

Feb. 4: Smokey Robinson

Feb. 26: Russell Peters

March 4: Reba McEntire

March 18: Alice Cooper

March 19,20: John Mulaney

April 2: Judas Priest

April 15: Jim Gaffigan

April 22: Bonnie Raitt

For tickets or more information, call 800-200-2882 or visit foxwoods.com

MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville

Jan. 30: Lee Brice

Feb. 4: Earth, Wind & Fire

Feb. 11: Jake Owen

Feb. 12: Daughtry

April 15: Lorde

May 27: Brad Paisley

June 18: Justin Beiber

July 1,2: New Kids on the Block

July 8: 5 Seconds of Summer

July 29: Shawn Mendes

For tickets or more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.