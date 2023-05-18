WESTERLY — Wilcox Park Superintendent Alan Peck made a prediction and a pronouncement Monday afternoon.
Peck was chatting about Sunday's 39th annual Garden Market Fair — the annual festival full of of plants, flowers, garden-related novelties, entertainment and little stands full of information staffed by members of the community's nonprofit organizations — that takes place in the park every May.
The pronouncement from the top park man in town? "It's fine to start planting now," Peck said.
Even though many gardeners wait until Memorial Day to put in their veggies and flowers, Peck said the danger of a spring frost has come and gone.
The prediction? This year's Garden Market Fair is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most varied ever.
In addition to the wide variety of annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, organic vegetables, herbs, and garden accessories for sale from a variety of vendors, Peck said, Wilcox Park volunteers will be selling small trees, specially-designed hanging baskets and Wilcox Park perennials that have been divided just for the fair.
"We've got a decent variety of small saplings," he said, "including Colorado Blue Spruce.
"The alpacas from Lazy K Ranch are coming back," Peck added, "and we've got a big fitness component this year."
Peck said that local fitness gurus like Heather Van Dam of True Self Health, Chelsea Hauck of Bluebird Yoga, Tina Pagliusi of 401 fitness and Health Life Coach Allison Murphy will be leading movement sessions throughout the day.
Also on hand will be Petals Farm selling specialty cut flowers and potted flowers; Pequot Plant Farm selling hanging baskets, geraniums and annuals; Earth Essence Herbals selling handcrafted skin-care products; Hallene Farm Products selling annuals, perennials, wood décor products, birdhouses and succulents and Twinflower Apiary selling herbs, vegetable and flower starts, honey and beeswax candles.
The participating community organizations and nonprofits include Napatree Naturalists, the Westerly Recreational Department; Westerly Land Trust; WARM Shelter; Frank Olean Center; Ocean Community Collaborative; Johnnycake Center of Westerly; Westerly Village and PACE RI.
Amanda Wagner, the park and library's outreach coordinator, noted that the fair is also "family friendly," with a Children’s Corner where youngsters can create dish gardens and make crafts.
Gardeners can also get their soil tested at the URI Master Gardeners information kiosk.
"Westerly Library and Wilcox Park staff and volunteers hope you will come to the park, join the fun, and pick up a plant or accessory for your home, porch, perennial bed, or vegetable garden," Wagner said.
The Garden Market Fair will be held Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Wilcox Park.
