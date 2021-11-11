NOANK — Artist Beth Greene, who spent her childhood painting in rural Thompson, Conn., is also a classically trained pianist who pursued musical studies at the University of Connecticut in Storrs.
"There are gifted artists. There are gifted musicians," said Greene's friend, the poet Melanie Greenhouse. "But it is rare to find both in one package."
"Her canvases are big, bold statements with energetic strokes of color that contain a limitless imagination," Greenhouse said in an email. "Musical references appear in natural settings, often revealing a playful sense of humor."
As a child, added Greenhouse, Greene's bedroom walls "were filled with her designs and color."
"At age 8, piano became an integral part of her life," Greenhouse continued. "After teaching piano for 40 years and building custom-designed birdhouses ... which found a world market ... she set aside her power tools to merge her love of music with a passion for painting."
On Sunday, Greene will hold a grand opening at 64th Note Gallery, her new Noank gallery, from 3 to 6 p.m. Renowned jazz pianist Kent Hewitt will perform on a Petrof grand piano.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
