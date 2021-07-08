NORTH STONINGTON — Jody Whipple can't wait to see the smiles on children's faces this weekend as they walk around the fairgrounds and take in the sights when the North Stonington Agricultural Fair returns for its 56th year.
"And the families too," said Whipple, the vice-president of the fair's board of directors. "I'm looking forward to seeing the families enjoying being together."
At a late spring meeting, Whipple said, the board made the decision to "move forward as if everything was going to be okay."
Now, she said, with the official opening just hours away, "everything is falling into place."
"We've had a lot of activity on our website and social media," she added. "Everything's a go."
"We're very excited that everything is coming together," Whipple said earlier this week. "The amusement people are setting up, and the vendors are too ... and we have some new vendors this year too."
The fair, which was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, opens tonight at 5 with Rockwell amusements, a tractor pull, and a hot dog demonstration. The Fair Princess, Junior Princess and Fair Queen contests will take place at 7 p.m. in front of the Grange. Friday will see a juggler, a goat show and a demonstration from the Pawcatuck River Labrador Retriever Club, a baled-hay toss and music from Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots.
On Saturday, all the shows — the beef show, the rabbit show, the poultry show and the goat show — will be held, as will as a mini-tractor pull, an oxen pull, a pie-eating contest and a kid's parade. A ham-and-bean supper will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday and the featured musician will be Wild Nights.
Sunday, the closing day, will feature a show from Westerly-Pawcatuck Region, Antique Auto Club of America and the "Carriage Driving Horse Show."
All activities and a full schedule of events is listed on the fair website at northstoningtonfair.org.
