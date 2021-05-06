The Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut will host the 27th annual Jewish FilmFest of Eastern CT beginning today and runs through June 27. This year's festival, which is all free of charge, is a virtual festival which opens at noontime today with the Israeli film, "Love in Suspenders."
Most movie links will be available to view from Thursdays at 12:01 a.m. through Sundays at 11:59 p.m.
The next film will be the Italian film, "A Starry Sky Above the Roman Ghetto which will run from May 13-16; followed by "Kiss me Kosher," which runs from May 20-23. A short film called "The Shabbos Guy," a seven-minute American film will run at the same time.
From June 3-6, "They Ain't Ready for Me," an American film about Tamar Manasseh, the African American rabbinical student who is leading the fight against senseless killings on the south side of Chicago is next on the schedule followed by "Here we Are," from June 10-13 and "The Spy Behind Home Plate, from June 17-20. The festival will close with "Crescendo," which will be available for screening from June 24-27.
The festival, formerly known as the International Film Festival, features award-winning, international dramas and documentaries, including highly acclaimed Israeli films. The festivale was designed to unite the community through new perspectives on Israeli and other international films, Jews around the globe, the Holocaust and current social justice issues.
Following each film, filmmakers, producers, and actors will be available for a Q&A session.
While viewing the films and attending the post-filming sessions are free, registration is required. Visit JFEC.com to register and for more information.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.