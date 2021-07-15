WESTERLY — Music and art will fill Wilcox Park this weekend with the presence of the 25th annual Virtu Outdoor Art Festival.
Sponsored by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, the festival will feature the selected works of 80 professional artists and crafts people.
A showcase for both the visual and the performing arts, Virtu will also feature a variety of entertainers beginning Saturday at 10 a.m., when members of the Westminster Youth String Ensemble will perform in the park's gazebo. Meanwhile, the Ecuadorean music of Yarina can be heard in the "Music Space" all day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
At 11 a.m., the Marc Philip Modern Rock band will move into the gazebo until 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., the Howling Hound Dogs will perform their roots music and blues in the gazebo 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
On Sunday, the Ken Serio Jazz Trio will set up in the gazebo and perform from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Meanwhile, said chamber Executive Director Lisa Konicki, a tree behind the library will be "yarn-bombed" — that means decorated with colorful skeins of yarn by artist Christina Adair, who also plans to knit a colorful hand-created adornment for the trunk of a second tree.
Virtu, said Konicki, is defined as "a love of fine arts," according to the Oxford Dictionary.
In Wilcox Park this weekend, she said in a statement, "The talents and imaginations of artisans will combine to create the magic that is the Virtu Art Festival."
Konicki said the popular "Creation Station" — a major attraction for children and their families — will return to its home under the "Virtu Creation Station Tent," where children will be encouraged to explore their creative potential through hands-on participation in a number of activities designed especially for the event. Children will also be invited to transform the park's walkways into beautiful designs using the 100 large pieces of sidewalk chalk that will be distributed to all participating children. There will also be free face painting, she said.
Virtu will be held rain or shine and admission is free, Konicki added, noting that while Virtu is typically held on Memorial Day weekend, COVID-19 event restrictions at the time of planning meant the date for this year's festival had to be changed.
Konicki said there is also a great need for volunteers to help with any number of tasks, including artist set-up, Friday from 12 to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., breakdown on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m., providing breaks for the artists, helping with face painting, managing the Creation Station and more. Anyone interested in helping is encouraged to call 401-596-7761 or "just show up during those times."
Event hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Konicki at 401-596-7761 or visit oceanchamber.org.
