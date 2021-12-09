HOPKINTON — The 22nd annual Holiday Stroll in the Village of Ashaway will take place Saturday, beginning with a free "Breakfast with Santa" at the Ashaway Fire House and ending with a fireworks display at Crandall Field.
Strollers are urged to park at Crandall Field and then walk to many family activities taking place throughout the village. At the First Hopkinton Seventh Day Baptist Church, in addition to a worship service, there will be a bell-ringing concert and a "Christmas Cantata" with an orchestra.
At Ashaway Elementary School, the 38th annual Holiday Bazaar will begin at 9 a.m. with a "Rafflemania," a "Christmas Bake Shop," and "Holiday Kids Rooms." The Ashaway Free Library will hold a book sale and help children "Write a Letter to Santa," while Pelloni Farm Market will offer free cookies and hot cocoa.
Ashaway Boy Scout Troop 21 will offer "S'mores and Hot Cocoa" in the front yard of Crandall House where food trucks, including the Cupcakory, La Guaguita Del Sol and Sam’s New York System Weiners, will also be on site. Complimentary holiday goodies will also be offered at Village Commons and Uncle Buck’s Sugar House on Church Street.
The Crandall House will have complete "Holiday Stroll Schedules," live music and a collection box for strollers to drop off canned goods to donate to local food pantries and free holiday crafting activities for children in the Crandall Field Activities Center. Luminaria will light up the streets between the Ashaway Post Office and the Ashaway Free Library at dusk just before the fireworks go off at 7 p.m.
