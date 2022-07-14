WAKEFIELD — Theatre By The Sea’s 2022 Children’s Festival, sponsored by the Original Vanilla Bean, a popular Matunuck ice cream spot, will continue Friday with two shows featuring Magician Scott Jameson.
A magician and juggler, Jameson is known for leaving audiences "laughing out loud and perched on the very edge" of their seats. It is a show where "umbrellas will be plucked from thin air, a drawing will come to life, basketballs will be spun and juggled, and the audience will travel through time."
On July 29, Disney’s "Frozen Jr.," presented by Camp Theatre By The Sea students will take the stage. Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, "Frozen Jr." brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, "Frozen Jr." expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
On Aug. 5, magician and juggler Robert Clarke, an audience favorite with the uncanny ability to capture the young and old with his fun filled family show will perform. Always high energy and fast paced, Clarke brings the audience on a roller coaster of belly laughs and cheers. Each show is family friendly and is always audience interactive with both kids and adults.
Closing the season, a play called "Go Home Tiny Monster" presented by The Gottabees, will be performed. The play tells the story of Sylvie, who, after a sudden storm, finds herself in need of a new home, along with her loving family of homespun creatures. Luckily, they have an audience full of people who can help them out. "Go Home Tiny Monster" is described as a "wildly creative theatrical ode to a community's generosity." The show, told entirely without words, features The Gottabees’ signature mix of puppetry, live music, physical theater, and joyously absurd silliness.
As part of their sponsorship, The Original Vanilla Bean invites those attending Children’s Festival performances to bring their post-show tickets to the ice cream spot, located at 757 Matunuck Beach Road, for a free kid’s cone with the purchase of an adult cone.
– Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.