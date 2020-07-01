WESTERLY — The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will honor both the safety of the community and the memory of those who worked to change the world for the better this month by hosting a virtual art show called "20/20 Women of Vision: 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment."
"One hundred years ago the world was wrestling with a global pandemic while a group of our country’s people — at that time women — fought relentlessly to take their place as free, enfranchised members of American society," said Madeline Beaudry, one of the artist members of the gallery. "A century later, the virus is different, and a different group is calling for the world’s attention to their plight, but the struggles are the same."
"Over time, and in different ways, writers have expressed the concept of history repeating itself," Beaudry continued, "Perhaps most poignant to today is the quote from Maya Angelou, 'History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but faced with courage, need not be lived again.'"
Beaudry said that noted local photographer Ardie Harrison, who has been "capturing fleeting moments of beauty all over the world with his camera’s lens," will be July’s featured artist. The show will also include selected works of all "elected artist members."
Beaudry noted that while the gallery's 27th annual "Regional Art Show," is still expected to take place in October, the popular Art Heist — the gallery's annual summer gala and fundraiser, has been canceled due to coronavirus restrictions. Plans call for the event to be back on the calendar for next summer, she said.
For more information and to view the virtual show, visit www.westerlyarts.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
