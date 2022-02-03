WESTERLY — The 12th annual New England Winter Blues Festival/Tour will be rolling into Westerly to take over the Knickerbocker Music Center this Sunday, according to organizer Nick David, who's been putting on the show for the last decade.
The show, said David, is a "killer festival show," that will take place in "an intimate environment."
This year’s festival includes an appearance by Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson, one of "the last bona fide Chicago blues legends," according to David, who noted that Luther’s "Grammy-winning West Side guitar style earned him a spot with the Muddy Waters Band, whom he toured the world with."
Also appearing will be Curtis Salgado, a "powerhouse vocalist and harmonica player," multiple Blues Music Award-winner, and former frontman for Roomful of Blues, David added. Salgado, the inspiration behind John Belushi’s “The Blues Brothers,” became friends with Belushi during the filming of “Animal House” in the 1970s and was also the lead singer of the group Santana during the 1990s.
Rounding out the festival, he said, will be singer/guitarist Sonya Rae Taylor and "New England supergroup the Wicked Lo-Down, formed by monster guitarist Paul Size," who has played with the Red Devils and Mick Jagger.
David himself will perform with his band, Mr. Nick & the Dirty Tricks.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
