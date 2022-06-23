WESTERLY — Filmmaker Douglas Tirola was stuck in traffic Monday night as he made the drive from New York City back home to Westport, Conn.
But it was okay, he said, because it gave him time to talk about his film, "Hey Bartender," his 2013 documentary film that features Westerly native Dale "King Cocktail" DeGroff, that premiered at SXSW to rave reviews, and will be shown at Westerly's United Theatre this weekend.
And it gave him time to talk about DeGroff, who has since become a friend, and with whom Tirola will share the stage Sunday night after the film is screened.
Tirola, whose films have also premiered at film festivals like Sundance, Berlin, Tribeca and Telluride, is also the creator of "Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon," which premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. His documentary, "Bernstein's Wall," is set to be released this fall.
"Hey Bartender" has been described as a documentary set against the craft cocktail movement that follows two bartenders chasing their dreams. One is an apprentice working to become a principal bartender at one the most famous cocktail bars in New York City, and the other is an owner/bartender at a corner bar in a small town.
Through their stories viewers experience the rebirth of the bartender and the comeback of the cocktail. There's history, Tirola said, and there are stories about people and relationships.
"It tries to show the community of bartenders," he said, "and how bartenders can make a difference in people's lives."
The profession, he said, is a noble one, filled with people with "a desire to host people, and a desire to create."
"Essentially, I was originally looking to make a film about corner bars," Tirola said about the origin of "Hey Bartender." "A film about neighborhood bars."
Tirola said he began his exploration at a bar he frequented called Spring Lounge, but when the longtime bartender left, he found himself a man without a bar.
"I was looking for someplace to go," he said. "And then my mom called one day and said, 'I think I found your bar.'"
Indeed, his mother, Barbara, discovered a place called Employees Only, about two blocks from his Greenwich Village apartment, and it was there that Tirola's passion for the cocktail culture was reignited.
"There was something happening there," he said. "There was a sort of speakeasy feel and a lot of talk about craft cocktails."
But there was one name that he heard over and over again, he said: Dale DeGroff.
"If it were baseball," he joked, he'd be like Babe Ruth. It all begins with Dale. In the cocktail community, it all begins with Dale and it all leads back to Dale."
In a review of Tirola's film, The New York Times said of all the speakers: "Most eloquent and influential is the silver-haired and ruddy-faced Dale DeGroff, often called King Cocktail, a Rainbow Room luminary from the 1980s who founded the Museum of the American Cocktail."
One way to notice how far the American cocktail has come in the last 20 years, Tirola said, take a look at the number of spirits now available at your favorite bar.
"Once upon a time, there was maybe one tequila," he said. "Today there are about thirty.
"And then there's the cocktail list," he added. "These days you get a cocktail list right after the wine list."
