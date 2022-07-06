NORTH STONINGTON — Christina Holmes, a singer/songwriter whose third studio album, "The Beautiful Struggle," debuted at No. 13 on the iTunes singer-songwriter charts, will be performing with Donovan Frankenreiter next week at Jonathan Edwards Winery.
"The Beautiful Struggle" is an 11-track album and Holmes' most personal, passionate, and powerful work to-date, according to Alicia Krass of Paul Freundlich Associates, the company that represents Holmes.
"It really forced Christina to challenge who she is as a performer and songwriter," Krass said. "After keeping a childhood songwriting ambition a secret, she went from braving open mics to brightening the spirits of bedridden hospital patients alongside the charity Musicians On Call."
Following a seminal “Amateur Night” gig at the Apollo, she dropped her 2013 debut, "Peace, Love, & C. Holmes," and canvassed the country on a sold-out tour with Trevor Hall, Krass said.
2017’s "Stand Up," produced by Warren Huart (Colbie Caillat, James Blunt) was the first official release through her record label, Cove House Records. In the aftermath of the release, she garnered the acclaim of Paste, Relix, and Jam in the Van and toured with everyone from Hall to Xavier Rudd and Nahko of Medicine for the People in addition to booking her own national headline run.
To learn more about Holmes, visit christinaholmesmusic.com/music.html
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
