WESTERLY — Bestselling novelist David Baldacci will make his way to the United Theatre next week to talk about his newest book, "The 6:20 Man," for a program hosted by Savoy Bookshop and Café.
The book centers around Travis Devine, who, every day, without fail, puts on a cheap suit, grabs his faux-leather briefcase, and boards the 6:20 commuter train to Manhattan, where he works as an entry-level analyst at the city's most prestigious investment firm.
In the mornings, Devine gazes out the train window at the lavish homes of the uber-wealthy, dreaming about joining their ranks. In the evenings, he listens to the fiscal news on his phone, already preparing for the next grueling day in the cutthroat realm of finance. Then one morning Devine's tedious routine is shattered by an anonymous email: "She is dead."
Sara Ewes, Devine's coworker and former girlfriend, has been found hanging in a storage room of his office building — presumably a suicide, at least for now — prompting the NYPD to come calling on him.
If that wasn't enough, before the day is out, Devine receives another ominous visit, a confrontation that threatens to dredge up grim secrets from his past in the army unless he participates in a clandestine investigation into his firm. This treacherous role will take him from the impossibly glittering lives he once saw only through a train window, to the darkest corners of the country's economic halls of power ... where something rotten lurks. And apart from this high-stakes conspiracy, there's a killer out there with their own agenda, and Devine is the bull's-eye.
Baldacci will speak about the book and take answers from the audience.
Baldacci, who's been writing since childhood, when his mother gave him a lined notebook in which to write down his stories, published his first novel, "Absolute Power," in 1996. A feature film adaptation followed, with Clint Eastwood as its director and star.
In total, Baldacci has published 45 novels for adults; all have been national and international bestsellers, and several have been adapted for film and television. His novels are published in over 45 languages and in more than 80 countries, with 150 million copies sold worldwide. He has also published seven novels for young readers.
A lifelong Virginian, Baldacci received his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law, after which he practiced law in Washington, D.C.
In addition to being a prolific writer, Baldacci is a devoted philanthropist, and his greatest efforts are dedicated to his family’s "Wish You Well Foundation."
Established by Baldacci and his wife, Michelle, the foundation supports family and adult literacy programs in the United States. In 2008 the foundation partnered with Feeding America to launch Feeding Body & Mind, a program to address the connection between literacy, poverty and hunger. Through Feeding Body & Mind, more than 1 million new and gently used books have been collected and distributed through food banks to families in need.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
