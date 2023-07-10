I am sure most, or all, of us are saddened and in sorrow over the loss of life and property around the country (and the world) due to extreme weather events. This sympathy though, at least in the United States, is somewhat tempered by the observation that most (not all) of these events are occurring in those states and areas that have voted repeatedly for politicians who proudly deny the fact of human-induced climate change. These politicians also repeatedly block efforts to reduce these human-induced effects.
I am not saying that all environmental events are due to climate change. Any one particular event could have happened even if the human-induced effects were not occurring. But the frequency and intensity of all the events that have ravaged the country point inextricably to the effects of human activity on global climate change. Considering observations like the carbon dioxide level in the atmosphere being higher than has ever been recorded in all of earth history, or that those levels have increased almost constantly and certainly continuously over the period after the industrial revolution, or that several recent days have been the hottest worldwide since records were kept, support this conclusion.
It is long past due for society, as a whole, to initiate changes to reduce these effects. To some analysts it may already be too late to reverse these effects, but we have to try. And that means electing politicians at all levels of government who understand and are committed to addressing climate change. I realize that most citizens do not elect someone based on a single position they hold, but attention to climate change should be a big part of each citizen’s voting decision.
Kenneth M. Robbins, M. D.
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.