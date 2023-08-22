Politics is a tough business and is not for the faint of heart. I take note of the recent resignation of Edward P. Morrone as both president and member of the Westerly Town Council. Morrone and I have different affiliations; he is a Democrat and myself a Republican. I will not weigh in on the lighthouse issue but it needs to be remembered when a private group makes decisions about property that is potentially taken out of the local municipalities hands. Local elective officials face accountability at the polls. Private groups’ policies very rarely. I have seen people come and go in our local region but “Ed” Morrone has long shown his interest in local area political affairs.
I would like to note the recent deaths of Robert F. “Bob” Priolo, a former chairman of the Westerly Republicans, as well as a local businessman, who was committed to his hometown, and Richard W. “Dick” Hinchcliffe, who represented Charlestown in the past on both his Town Council and the Chariho School Committee as a Republican. It was a pleasure knowing these two gentlemen.
In closing, I can be contacted at 401-378-0914; text or call; scott.billhirst@hopkintonri.gov for town business only; and personal matters scottbillhirst@gmail.com.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is the vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.