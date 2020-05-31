I am writing in response to the May 26 article by Jason Vallee in The Westerly Sun reporting on the tragic death on May 23 of Kathleen (Katie) Carlson. I know Katie well. She was a sought-after private-duty caregiver, and kept working recently at her vocation. She was meticulous in her medical hygiene during this pandemic. In these past months, she was present for a client’s last hours, guiding the family through the death of their relative at home, and helping them afterwards.
We spoke on the Friday before her death. She had arrived at the house of another client whose wife was suffering from dementia. She may have stayed overnight, as she often did in her help to families. We talked then about her son, who has just graduated from URI, and was moving home with her for the summer. Her last Facebook posting on that day expressed her joy in her son’s return home, and in their special bond. Her Facebook page and obituary tributes since her death have been filled with reminiscences of Katie and her impact on people, stretching back to her teenage years.
The May 26 article, however, unfairly casts a shadow on her memory by mentioning a contested, unproven, and ultimately dismissed DUI charge in February 2020.
I know that she took steps to insure such an incident would never recur in her life. I protest the mention of the charge as suggesting a cause for her fatal accident that is simply not there.
Based on my knowledge of Katie in these last months, I will say without doubt that the crash was a tragic accident, with no alcohol or substances involved, costing her son, her mother, her family and hundreds of her friends a special soul, a light in their lives, a resilient and reliable source of humor and kindness.
Eileen Harrington
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.