Carolyn Light’s recent letter claimed a variety of missteps and/or misdeeds by her fellow Planning Board members and the Hopkinton planning solicitor that require response. Ms. Light, while acknowledging the Planning Board’s statutory authority to grant waivers to town ordinances such as growth management, provided a request was made at the master stage of review, erroneously claimed that the Brushy Brook developer failed to request such waivers at the master stage. Her assertion is simply wrong. The developer requested multiple waivers and variances in writing on Aug. 25, 2009, when it filed its master plan application. The preliminary plan record contains a copy of those waivers.
Ms. Light asserts that the planning solicitor engaged in extensive private discussions with the developer’s attorney outside the Planning Board’s purview, resulting in a lack of transparency. This allegation is incorrect. But this statement is not a simple slip-up; it’s an unfounded, puzzling accusation. No such activity took place.
She further suggests a lack of time for adequate review and insufficient Board discussion of the draft decision. The Board discussed and deliberated the draft decision on two occasions. The first was on July 24 for approximately four hours. As the Board worked its way through the potential decision that evening, the chair repeatedly inquired of members as to their input, concerns, or questions. The draft was further revised as a result of the July 24 meeting. The July 31 meeting was halted and rescheduled because there were technical transmission issues with the meeting’s livestream. Discussion of the redlined draft continued on Aug. 24 for approximately five additional hours during which the chair continuously solicited board member input.
Ms. Light claims that the solicitor directed the Board to “neglect the growth ordinance.” No such direction occurred. The draft redlined decision contained a condition that would not have exempted permits from the growth management ordinance. The developer’s attorney vigorously asserted that he would appeal this condition. The Board members then weighed the risk of a potentially successful appeal possibly resulting in the issuance of up to 140 permits in one year, versus a negotiated number of yearly permits. The Board’s majority determined that a negotiated number was the better risk for the town. There was and is no role for the solicitor to “query the Town Council’s appetite” on permits. This issue is squarely within the Board’s authority and responsibility under the Low and Moderate Income Housing Act. The Board’s extremely difficult decision ultimately protected the town with 34 conditions, plus those established at master plan and all the town engineer’s recommendations.
It has been suggested that the Board should have simply denied the application because of future financial impacts to the Town. Had that been an option available to the Board under law, that may have been the result. However, Rhode Island law spells out the reasons for which a Board may deny a comprehensive permit application, and financial impact to a town is, regrettably, not included. Rhode Island General Law §45-53-4 (vii).
Margaret Hogan
Charlestown
