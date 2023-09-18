Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.