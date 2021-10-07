HOPKINTON — The annual HopArts Studio Trail — a self-guided driving tour of artists' studios through Richmond, Hopkinton and surrounding areas that showcases the work of 25 local artists and artisans — returns next weekend for its 15th anniversary.
The trail, which returns from its pandemic-induced hiatus, will be open on Saturday, Oct. 16, and Sunday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes stops at the studios of artists who work in a variety of mediums in a variety of venues — from old New England farmhouses and barns to mills and other, more traditional local venues — and who will open their studios to the public during the free, two-day event to sell and show their art and offer demonstrations and technical information about their work.
Also on the trail is a stop at the Crandall House in Ashaway where three veteran artists — Jillian Barber, Richard Heines Jr. and Carol Nash — will share their work. Barber, who grew up in Westerly, is an award-winning ceramic sculptor and photographer known widely for her mythical clay masks, sea creatures, and nature-inspired bowls and platters.
All open studios will be identified by a gold and blue HopArts banner that will be flying outside their studios. Trail brochures with maps are available at all open studios.
Although visitors can begin the tour at any location on the trail, organizers suggest guests start on Main Street in Hope Valley where several participating artists are located. Watercolorists Jane Loomis and Janice Sevigny, for instance, share a studio at the Stage Coach House Inn, while across the street at Cory Trail, potter and painter Susan Shaw will show her work, as will artists Judith Larzelere, Christy Sherman and Jon Campbell.
Almost across the street, enter Cory Trail to find Shaw Pottery, where award-winning potter and painter Susan Shaw will invite you into her gallery that showcases her lifelong pursuit of the art life and demonstrate her talents. Also at this location, you will see Judith Larzelere exhibiting her artist-designed hand-woven garments and accessories; Christy Sherman, a wildlife and fantasy artist, demonstrating her relief sculpture craft; and Jon Campbell. Further down on Main Street is artist Rick Devin, who has spent a lifetime creating what he calls devinicals — 3-D characters described as “little extensions of my thoughts in visual form."
Other locations include Langworthy Library, the Post Office Studio in Rockville, a working potter’s studio at Carolina Pottery and the Carolina Fiber and Fiction Center in the Octagon House, where Jan Doyle will be demonstrating loom weaving.
Copies of the HopArts Trail brochure with maps included are also available at local libraries. For more information, visit www.hoparts.org.
