TUESDAY

Chariho High

Boys soccer: at East Greenwich, 6:30 p.m.

Field hockey: at Toll Gate, 5 p.m.

Boys cross country: vs. North Kingstown, Westerly 4:30 p.m.

Girls cross country: vs. North Kingstown, Westerly, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: vs. Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Westerly High

Boys soccer: at North Smithfield, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer: Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: at Ponganset, 7 p.m.

Boys cross country: at Chariho, North Kingstown, 4:30 p.m.

Girls cross country: at Chariho, North Kingstown, 4:30 p.m.

Stonington High

Girls soccer: Waterford, 7 p.m.

Field hockey: at Woodstock Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Boys cross country: Norwich Free Academy, Windham, 3:30 p.m.

Girls cross country: Norwich Free Academy, Windham, 3:30 p.m.

Wheeler High

Girls soccer: Lyman Memorial, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball: at Norwich Tech, 5:15 p.m.

Boys cross country: Fisher’s Island, Putnam, New London, 4 p.m.

Girls cross country: Fisher’s island, Putnam, New London, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: Mt. Hope, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Classical, 6 p.m.

Westerly High

Girls tennis: at Ponganset, 5 p.m.

Stonington High

Boys soccer: at Waterford, 6 p.m.

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: at New London, 3;30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Killingly, 5:15 p.m.

 

